Ecobank Deploys Radware's Attack Mitigation Solution To Protect Its Infrastructure

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Radware Industry:

* Finance

End

-- Radware, a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced today that it now protects Ecobank's infrastructure from cyber-attacks with Radware's Hybrid Attack Mitigation Solution, which includes both on-premises and cloud-based Distributed-Denial-of-Service (DDoS) mitigation.Ecobank is a leading pan-African bank with operations in 36 countries across the continent, providing financial solutions to businesses, governments and individual customers. The bank was in the process of redesigning its network when it turned to Radware to help protect its infrastructure from cyber-attacks.As a leading financial institution, Ecobank cannot afford any downtime. It needs a solution that can automatically protect it from a wide range of attacks and keep its operations running, even while fending off attack. Radware's Attack Mitigation Solution (AMS) including DefensePro® in the perimeter, Cloud DDoS Protection Services and Defence SSL protection now provides them with integrated and comprehensive attack protection from one provider."The financial services industry suffered 44 million cyber-attacks in 2016, making it the most targeted industry," according to Radware's 2016-17 Global Application & Network Security Report. Not only is the financial industry at high risk, but hackers have taken advantage of this shift by using SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) encryption to conceal their attacks. According to Mozilla Firefox, SSL encrypted traffic represented 50% of all internet traffic, up 10% just in 2016."We selected Radware as our attack mitigation partner because they offered the most advanced and comprehensive attack mitigation solution available," said Ababacar Sedikhe Diagne, Head, Telecoms and Network of Ecobank. "Radware's solution provides us with automatic detection and mitigation of advanced, volumetric, and encrypted attacks. We love that we can work with one vendor to protect both our cloud and on-premises infrastructure and we have high confidence in the Radware team, who consistently goes the extra mile to support us.""Ecobank evaluated Radware's technology thoroughly,"said Yoav wcj Gazelle, Vice President of EMEA & CALA for Radware. "Our integrated solution proved to be the most thorough and responsive of all the solutions tested. Radware's AMS gives the customer expansive regional coverage and comprehensive business risk mitigation to support their multi-national operation."Radware's family of DDoS security solutions provides integrated application and network security for a best of breed, multi-layered security architecture and DDoS attack prevention. Radware provides the highest protection accuracy with patent-protected behavioural based detection to protect legitimate traffic and real-time signature creation for zero-day attack protection. Radware's hybrid DDoS protection integrates always-on detection and mitigation (on-premises or in the cloud) with cloud-based volumetric DDoS attack prevention, scrubbing and 24x7 Emergency Response Team (ERT) support. Radware's Defense SSL protection supports all types of encrypted attacks, inkling TCP SYN Floods, SSL Negotiation Floods, HTTPS Floods and Encrypted Web Attacks.