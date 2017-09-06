News By Tag
Chamber Music Society of St. Louis 2017-2018 Season
CMSSL brings the world of classical music to the Sheldon Ballroom for its 9th year
On October 9-10, the season commences with "The Russians Are Coming," featuring works from Rachmaninof, Tchaikovsky, Gliere, Prokofiev and Shostakovitch with an Italian flavor. "Dead Heads"
Renowned British conductor Nicholas McGegan returns November 27 to lead "Barogque'n Reeds & Bows," an entertaining program of Handel, Bach, Vivaldi and more featuring the oboe, harpsichord and strings. McGegan previously taught at Washington University and has also appeared with the St. Louis Symphony. He currently serves as Music Director for San Francisco's Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra.
"Musical Tapas – Open Table" will satisfy aficionados appetites with a delicious musical menu from across the globe. Reservations are being accepted for December 11-12 seatings.
2018's first offering will have patrons dancing in the aisles as they celebrate Mozart's 262nd birthday on January 29-30 at "Mozart's Magic." And it wouldn't be February without CMSSL's annual salute to romance through music. "Lovefest Revived" offers two chances for date night, February 12-13, so make plans with your Valentine early!
Woodwinds get a chance to shine with the harpsichord in "Baroque Too," March 12 with selections from Handel, Back, Telemann, Byrd, Daquin and Telemann. And you don't need to be a Francophile to enjoy "The French Connection" April 9-10. A la carte offerings from Debussy, Massenet, Poulenc and Saint-Saëns will please all palates. "The 3 Bs-Bach, Beethoven & Brahms" completes their season with an exciting selection of compositions from the masters on May 7th.
CMSSL offers two performances of each regular season program in the Sheldon Ballroom (3648 Washington Blvd., Grand Center, St. Louis, MO 63108) on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) . Subscriptions are on sale now and information is available online or by phone at 314-941-6309. Single tickets will be released wcj August 15, 2017. CMSSL performances are also part of the Concert Pass Collaborative discount program for students.
In addition to performances, CMSSL hosts programs to further educate area musicians. The Master Class Series offers students the chance to prepare and perform solo and chamber works, guided by a CMSSL artist. The CMSSL and The Community Music School of Webster University's Preparatory Program have partnered for the Young Artists Chamber Program, which nurtures the next generation of chamber music ensembles. Both programs are open to St. Louis area students and are free to qualified students. Visit chambermusicstl.org for more information.
Chamber Music Society of St. Louis Mission:
To present chamber music of the highest quality, support educational activities that encourage more students and adults to appreciate the art form, and nurture exceptional emerging chamber music performers and ensembles.
