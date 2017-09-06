Jeff Henley to Lead CC Pace's Federal Practice

CC Pace announces Jeff Henleny has accepted the role of Managing Director for our Federal Practice.

--eff Henley has joined CC Pace as the Managing Director of the Federal Practice. CC Pace's Federal Practice provides customized and certified Agile training, coaching, consulting, and development to the government.Henley most recently headed up the new Federal Practice at Linium, where he was responsible for developing their Federal strategy, building partner relationships and overseeing business development and contracting. Henley has an extensive background in program management, having worked both sides of the contracting fence, at Booz Allen Hamilton, BearingPoint and the US Department of Agriculture. Henley's strong Agile background with expertise in both Scrum and SAFe, and experience leading large programs, will enable him to craft the best solutions for our clients."Jeff's experience and enthusiasm dovetails well with CC Pace's capabilities and will enable us to grow in the Federal market," said Philippa Fewell, Managing Director of Enterprise wcj Solutions. "He will be working with our team to expand services within existing accounts and increase our Federal footprint. Jeff is a dynamic leader who will be a great asset to our company."CC Pace is a leading provider of Agile training, Agile software development and IT consulting services. Founded in 1980, CC Pace performs a wide range of training and coaching services for thousands of professionals and has over 35 years of consulting experience. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, CC Pace is a privately held company, serving both commercial and government clients.Related Links: