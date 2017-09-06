News By Tag
College of Business Administration Advances in U.S. News and World Report Undergraduate Rankings
The College of Business Administration also ranks among the top 100 business public and private institutions in the country that hold dual accreditation in both business and accounting from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Fewer than 1% of business schools worldwide have received dual AACSB accreditation.
"We are pleased to be rising in the rankings and to be ranked among the top 100 public business schools in the country, as well as in the top 100 dual-accredited AACSB institutions in the United States," said Dean of the College of Business Administration, Deborah F. Spake, Ph.D.
Kent State University's College of Business Administration jumped 33 spots within the Best Undergraduate Business Programs category, the largest increase seen within the rankings this year.
At the undergraduate level, the College of Business Administration offers 10 majors, 13 minors and a professional sales certificate.
"The College's mission is to provide global impact through innovative education, leading research and meaningful engagement with the business community," Spake said. "We strive to fulfill that mission as we provide a high-quality business education to our students."
Kent State University College of Business Administration
The College of Business Administration grants undergraduate through graduate wcj degrees, and offers a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA is offered both in-person and online in an accelerated format. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations.
In addition, the Kent State College of Business Administration was ranked 45th among the top undergraduate business schools in the U.S. in 2016 by Bloomberg Businessweek based on an employer survey of how well schools prepared students for jobs. The College is ranked as one of the nation's Best Business Schools by Princeton Review and is ranked by the Sales Education Foundation (SEF) for Professional Sales Education. The College is committed to sustainability as an Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) advanced signatory and is recognized by the Sales Education Foundation as a top university for professional sales education.
Media Contact:
Joni Bowen, Public Relations and Media Specialist, (330) 672-1279, cell: (330) 221-0637, jbowen1@kent.edu
Media Contact
Joni Bowen
3306721279
jbowen1@kent.edu
