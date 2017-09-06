 
News By Tag
* Ascensus
* Retirement Plan
* Defined Contribution Plan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dresher
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

Ascensus Appoints New Regional Vice President

Curt Joyner Joins Sales Team to Represent the Northern Texas Region
 
 
Curt Joyner
Curt Joyner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ascensus
* Retirement Plan
* Defined Contribution Plan

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Dresher - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Executives

DRESHER, Pa. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Ascensus, a technology-enabled solutions provider that helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future,announced that it has appointed Curt Joyner as regional vice president of the Northern Texas region, covering North Texas and Oklahoma.

In this role, Mr. Joyner will work with financial advisors, third-party administrators, and financial institutions—including outsourcing partners and DCIO (defined contribution investment only) wholesalers—to build and maintain Ascensus' key relationships throughout the region.

Mr. Joyner has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Ascensus, he served as a regional retirement sales executive for Paychex, Inc. and also held several sales positions covering various regions at ADP. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Louisiana State University and holds his FINRA Series 7, 63, and 24 designations.

"Curt's business development, consulting, and relationship management skills, combined with his comprehensive retirement knowledge make him an excellent fit for this role." said wcj Anthony Bologna, vice president, retail sales at Ascensus. "We're happy to welcome someone with such an impressive background and vast experience to our sales team."

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 40,000 retirement plans and over 3.8 million 529 college savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.6 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus,visit www.ascensus.com.

View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus. For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc on Twitter.

Contact
Roberta Hess
SVP, Marketing and Communications
***@ascensus.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ascensus.com Email Verified
Tags:Ascensus, Retirement Plan, Defined Contribution Plan
Industry:Finance
Location:Dresher - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ascensus News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share