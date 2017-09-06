News By Tag
Ascensus Appoints New Regional Vice President
Curt Joyner Joins Sales Team to Represent the Northern Texas Region
In this role, Mr. Joyner will work with financial advisors, third-party administrators, and financial institutions—
Mr. Joyner has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Ascensus, he served as a regional retirement sales executive for Paychex, Inc. and also held several sales positions covering various regions at ADP. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Louisiana State University and holds his FINRA Series 7, 63, and 24 designations.
"Curt's business development, consulting, and relationship management skills, combined with his comprehensive retirement knowledge make him an excellent fit for this role." said wcj Anthony Bologna, vice president, retail sales at Ascensus. "We're happy to welcome someone with such an impressive background and vast experience to our sales team."
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 40,000 retirement plans and over 3.8 million 529 college savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.6 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus,visit www.ascensus.com.
