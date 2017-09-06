News By Tag
"Cobie" – A Robot Waiter Who Is A Future of Hospitality
The Driverless Robot named Cobie got featured on the national news network of Australia
Here is a must watch features news video that takes Cali Singapore, Hotel Park Avenue Rochester and most importantly "Cobie" to the next level of hospitality not only in Singapore but all over the world.
"Future of Hospitality, its name is Robot or rather Cobie – The Robot Waiter at Park Avenue, Rochester, Singapore. Cobie is the first in Driver-less technology. He can not only do table service to the Hotel Cali Café, but he can also do room service." Reported by Mrs. Lianne
She has also compared Cobie with the last attempt of Domino's Pizza delivery cars in America which was quite promising.
She added "Unlinked by the driver-less Pizza delivery cars currently being trailed wcj by the Dominos in America Cobi can find the front door, in fact, what he does is take lift, he finds your room, he calls your number, and then when you open the door all you have to press a button then it's compartment slides door and you take your plate and food."
According to the owners of Cali Café Singapore, it has been noticed that Cobie has increased productivity at the Hotel. "But what has appeared customer's feedback is overwhelmingly positive, and Cobie's parents are delighted. In fact, they said he is increasing productivity at the Part Avenue Hotel, and more importantly he is hoping combat Singapore's acute labor shortage. Hoping to see similar to Cobie sometime shortly in Australia." Reported By Senior Reporter Mrs. Nessia
About Cali Café Singapore
Cali Cafe Singapore is 24Hours Restaurant impresses with its calm, serene location and gorgeous alfresco dining space. The optimal spot for a corporate function or private event. Do not miss to meet Our COBIE, the first Robot serving food in Singapore. Visit us to taste for yourself what makes Cali-cafe & Bar 24 Hours the talk of Singapore. Cali - Where Lifestyle Comes Together. Official Site - http://cali.sg/
Media Contact
Neelendra Kumar
+65-66849897
***@cali.sg
