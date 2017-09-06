U.S. Adhesive Market Report - Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017-2025

Spread the Word

-- IndexBox has just published a new report "U.S. Adhesive Market. Analysis And Forecast to 2025".The report provides on an in-depth survey of the U.S. adhesive market. It displays the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains existing data on the major players in the industry.Countries coverage: the U.S.Product coverage:Natural base glues and adhesives; Synthetic resin and rubber adhesives, including all types of bonding and laminating adhesives; Structural sealants (load-bearing);Nonstructural caulking compounds and sealants; Adhesive manufacturing, nsk, totalAbstract:In 2015, the value of adhesive production in the U.S. amounted to $12.5B, moving up by +1.9% against the previous year level. Overall, the U.S. adhesive output pursued a perceptible growth from 2007 to 2015. The total output figures increased at an average annual rate of +2.6%. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011, when the output figure increased by +12% from the previous year level. Over the period under review, the total value of adhesive shipments reached wcj its maximum level in 2015, and is likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.Synthetic resin and rubber adhesives, including all types of bonding and laminating adhesives was the major product category in the U.S. adhesive manufacturing, with a share in total output standing near 61% in 2015. Nonstructural caulking compounds and sealants lagged far behing, accounting for only the 18% share. The other related products together comprised approx. 21% of the total output.Companies mentioned:Saint-Gobain Corporation,Lord Corporation,H.B. Fuller Company,Tremco Incorporated,Morton Salt,Rogers Corporation,Mapei Corporation,Fairmount Santrol Inc.,Bostik,Elmer's Products,Dap Products Inc.,Adhesives Research,Sika Corporation,Royal Adhesives and Sealants LLC,Whitford Worldwide Company,Stahl (usa) Inc.,C.W. Matthews Contracting Co.,Ips Corporation,Custom Building Products,Morgan Adhesives Company,Adco Global,Morton International,PRC - Desoto International,Sanford,Indopco,National Starch and Chemical Holding Corporation,Berwind Consumer Products,DSM Finance USA Inc.,Covalence Specialty Adhesives,Royal Holdings,DSM Holding Company Usa,Lj/Hah Holdings Corporation,Rust-Oleum CorporationData coverage:• Adhesive market size;• Adhesive production, value of shipments;• Key market players and their profiles;• Exports, imports and trade balance;• Import and export prices;• Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term;• Key industry statistics;• Life cycle of the adhesive industry;• Number of establishments and their locations;• Employment data;• Adhesive industry productivity.Reasons to buy this report:• Take advantage of the latest data;• Find deeper insights into current market developments;• Discover vital success factors affecting the market.