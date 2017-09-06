Schaeffler AG's VP of Engineering Data Management to Keynote at CIMdata's PLM Road Map

 
Industry News





The presentation will consider the fundamentals needed to implement a lightweight engineering backbone for digital transformation.
 
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces that Dr.-Ing. Fabrice Mogo Nem will round out the keynote line up at PLM Road Map™ 2017 in collaboration with PDT Europe 2017. PLM Road Map 2017 will take place on October 17 at The Clarion Hotel Post in Gothenburg, Sweden. PDT Europe will take place at the same location on October 18-19.

In his presentation, "Lightweight Engineering Backbone for Digital Transformation," Dr. Mogo Nem will consider how digitalization, Industry 4.0, and Engineering 4.0 are transformation processes that represent a mind shift for a company's PLM IT infrastructure. He will then demonstrate how a lightweight, federated engineering backbone, used as the basis for enterprise-spanning engineering processes above existing IT systems, is the skeleton for digital product life cycle management integrated across all phases, all disciplines, distributed sites, and the entire supply chain. The presentation will address the fundamentals of such a backbone and will offer guidelines for its realization.

Dr. Mogo Nem is the Vice President of Engineering Data Management at the Schaeffler Group in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Prior to joining the Schaeffler Group, he worked as an internal PDM/PLM consultant wcj and Process and Method Developer for Engineering and Digital Mockup at the Audi Group in Ingolstadt, Germany. He studied computer science with a focus on database systems, computer networks, and embedded systems and has a Ph.D. in multidisciplinary PLM solutions from the Technical University Kaiserslautern, Germany, where he was under the supervision of Professor Martin Eigner. Dr. Mogo Nem is the co-author of a book on Information Technology for Engineers and his main areas of interest are PLM, systems engineering, and digitalization.

PLM Road Map 2017 in collaboration with PDT Europe 2017, is the must-attend event for industry executives and PLM practitioners globally—providing independent education and a collaborative networking environment where ideas, trends, experiences, and relationships critical to the industry germinate and take root. The theme for this year's event is "Digitalization: The Next Step in PLM's Evolution."

For more information visit: http://www.cimdata.com/en/education/plm-conferences/2017-...

About CIMdata

CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.

CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website, www.CIMdata.com; follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CIMdataPLMNews ; or contact CIMdata at: 3909 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, USA; Tel: +1 734.668.9922; Fax: +1 734.668.1957; or at Oogststraat 20, 6004 CV Weert, The Netherlands, Tel: +31 (0) 495.533.666.

