Europol, Global Cyber Alliance, Dark Trace, NATO, Barclays & Cabinet Office put cyber under the spo
Cyber Security Spotlight Briefing takes place aboard HQS Wellington on 12 October and is a half day event focused on ensuring businesses become cyber resilient.
· Cyber Security Spotlight Briefing – 12 October, HQS Wellington, London
· Cyber Security & Intelligence – 29-30 November, Olympia London
With 65% of large businesses reporting a cyber breach or attack in the last 12 months and nine out of ten businesses reporting they don't have an incident management plan, UK Security Expo are offering a programme of events to help companies address the challenge.
Cyber Security Spotlight Briefing takes place aboard HQS Wellington on 12 October and is a half day event focused on ensuring businesses become cyber resilient. Chaired by Philip Ingram, Editor in Chief at UK Security Expo, hear from speakers including Barrie Millett, former Group Head of Security e.ON, Andrew Rogoyski, VP Cyber Security Services, CGI UK and Andrew Tsonchev, Director of Cyber Analysis, Dark Trace who will discuss the new era of cyber threats, convergence of physical and cyber and the impact of GDPR.
The focus on cyber will continue at UK Security Expo, the global high-end security expo, running from 29-30 November at London, Olympia with the launch of the Cyber Security & Intelligence Zone in association with techUK. The Zone incudes a high-level conference dedicated to cyber, additional cyber related content across the wider conference programme, practical cyber focused workshops and a platform for innovative cyber companies to showcase their technologies, services and solutions.
Steven Wilson, Head, European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), Europol will deliver the keynote address providing an overview of the current cyber threat landscape. Mark Sayers, Deputy Director, Cyber and Government Security at the Cabinet Office will talk about delivering the cyber security strategy and Philip Reitinger, President of the Global Cyber Alliance will highlight the importance of global co-operation.
The conference also features presentations on social engineering from a renowned people hacker, the inside threat from Troels Oerting, CISO at Barclays and a live hack from Spirent. Andrew Tshonchev, Director of Cyber Analysis at Dark Trace will discuss the new era of cyber threats and the shift to self-learning, self-defending networks and Andrew Rogoyski, Head of Cyber Security at CGI will look at the impact of GDPR. The event will conclude with a moderated debate and panel discussion The Great Cyber Debate – threat or opportunity with the IoT and how to make smart cities work.
Peter Jones, CEO, UK Security Expo, comments "Securing a nation in cyberspace is a crucial role of any modern state. We have a broad cyber security wcj offering with the upcoming Spotlight Briefing as well as the conference and workshop programme at UK Security Expo. Cyber will be a central theme across all the conference programmes and we are particularly pleased to have secured Dr Jamie Shea, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges at NATO who will deliver a presentation on Cyber War in the Global Counter Terrorism conference.
Jones continues "Cyber runs through all the UK Security Expo conference programmes and other highlights include sessions focusing on Ransomware in Physical Systems, Addressing the Cyber Threat to Maritime Operations, The Evolving Threats of Cyber Terrorism, Cyber Security in the Built Environment and Threats, Vulnerabilities and Challenges to securing cyber-physical systems."
Monika Luiz, Event Director, UK Security Expo adds "We are delighted with the number of companies who have signed up to the Cyber Security & Innovation Zone on the show floor. The quality of the cyber content and the high level of speakers means we have attracted leading tech providers including Glasswall, Infoarmor, RFID Secure, Dataminr and Cyjax."
For further information on the Cyber Security Spotlight Briefing and the wider cyber security offering at UK Security Expo, visit www.uksecurityexpo.com
