Proforma Recognizes Joe and Tracy Troy as Recipients of Proforma Rising Stars Award
Local Business Owners Receive Prestigious Company Award at Annual Convention
"We are so honored to be chosen for the Rising Stars Award," said Joe Troy. "Since we joined Proforma a year ago, our business has never been better. With Proforma we are better equipped with our service and product offerings, customer service and array of creative solutions, allowing us to give our customers the high level of service that they deserve that really, no one else in the industry can provide."
The Rising Stars Award is an annual Proforma award that highlights Proforma Owners who have recently joined the network and have shown a strong commitment over the past year to growing their business by using Proforma's sales and marketing tools. The local Westport Owners were chosen for the award out of more than 700 fellow Proforma members from across the country.
Although they have only been a part of Proforma for about a year, Joe and Tracy Troy have been in the printing and promotional industry for more than 20 years. They joined Proforma for the opportunity to give their clients a broader more comprehensive product offering with better pricing, all from one single source, that is Waterfront.
"Joe and Tracy wcj are prime examples of Owners who continue to look for new ways to grow their business and their client relationships each and every day," said Tom Rizzi, Chief Sales Officer of Proforma. "They have demonstrated that going beyond your comfort zone can lead to high levels of success and new exciting business opportunities, in just a short amount of time."
Waterfront Promotional Merchandising Powered by Proforma prides itself on being a complete solutions provider for their clients. They provide their clients with a wide variety of turnkey solutions through eCommerce, print, promotional products, multi-media solutions and more.
For more information about Waterfront Promotional Merchandising Powered by Proforma please visit http://waterfront.proforma.com/
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
