Staged Reading of The Seven Kittens Launches Brazil Reads Brasil
Evoé to produce a staged reading of Nelson Rodrigues' The Seven Kittens directed by Debora Balardini. The divine comedy is among the provocative works to draw awareness to family dysfunction and human rights.
Both Balardini and Evoé, which was founded by Bárbara Eliodorio, Isabella Pinheiro, Laila Garroni, and Ma Troggian, share a common vision of promoting awareness through Brazilian theater, culture, and original content with an eye on the international stage.
As a thirty-year veteran in the arts and theater and a director on the rise, Balardini, who is recently more culturally aware, anticipates the performance by noting the universal message in Rodrigues' timeless material: "Nelson Rodrigues' blunt and rough ways of writing put reality right in the face of the audience." Balardini will work closely with the cast of 11 professional actors on the classic Brazilian tragedy at PUNTO Space, the event and performance raw space she co-founded in in 2014.
Balardini, who recently directed Bother Line, a one-woman show based on the work of Clarise Lispector, who wrote under the pseudonym of Helen Palmer, states, "I have been much more in touch with my Brazilian roots through works with Group .BR, solo artist Gio Mielle, and now with Evoé Collective in this [staged] reading. I wouldn't call my discovery of this opportunity to direct a coincidence but rather an intuitive path and extension of my mission to support artists' unique voices and bridge awareness through the arts. I crave the ability to bring this work into physical expression and, more than ever, for the audience to immerse themselves with me as a director as a part of the journey into the piece."
CAST
Bibelot - Christian López Lamelas
Aurora - Andressa Furletti
Dona Aracy - Muge Karagulle
Débora - Gio Mielle
Noronha - Carlos Caldart
Arlete - Laila Garroni
Hilda - Bárbara Eliodorio
Silene - Ma Troggian
Saul - Kenneth Shook
Dr. Portela - Michael Deckelbaum
Dr. Bordalo - Andrei Costanzi Posse
Stage Directions - Rachael Sherer
Brazil Reads Brasil will continue to produce theater events that make contemporary and classic works more accessible to the international audience.
About Debora Balardini (www.deborabalardini.com) -
Debora Balardini is the co-founder of PUNTO Space, Nettles Artists Collective, and Group.BR. With 30 years of unwavering commitment to the arts, expression, and movement, Debora Balardini (La Frontera - The Border) has traveled beyond craft to her calling as a global performer, educator, director, and producer. With multiple nominations wcj for collective and individual contributions to theater work, Balardini proudly accepted a 2017 Brazilian International Press Award with the ensemble cast for Apple of My Eye (Menina dos Meus Olhos). She is a 2017 SheRocks Arts Innovator of the Year and a 2017 40 Over Forty honoree. Balardini is one of the newest members of the League of Professional Theater Women, the Drama League. As seen in IR tv, Industry Rules, The Miami Herald, The Story Exchange, Cheapism, Trendy Trippin', Mushaka's Motivational Monday/Huffington Post, On Deck with Lucy, and Business News Daily.
About Evoé (https://www.evoecollective.com/
Evoé is an artistic collective created by four Brazilian female artists based in New York City to promote Brazilian culture abroad. Through the production of stage readings and the creation of original contents, the collective works to showcase the universality and beauty of Brazilian stories, styles, and voices, bringing national productions to the international stage.
