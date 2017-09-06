 
Industry News





Staged Reading of The Seven Kittens Launches Brazil Reads Brasil

Evoé to produce a staged reading of Nelson Rodrigues' The Seven Kittens directed by Debora Balardini. The divine comedy is among the provocative works to draw awareness to family dysfunction and human rights.
 
 
A staged reading of The Seven Kittens will take place at PUNTO Space.
A staged reading of The Seven Kittens will take place at PUNTO Space.
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- (New York, New York) – On September 13, 7 p.m., Evoé Collective premieres a staged reading of The Seven Kittens, written by the acclaimed Brazilian writer Nelson Rodrigues. The reading, directed by Debora Balardini, marks the official launch of the first edition of the Brazil Reads Brasil reading series and will take place at PUNTO Space.

Both Balardini and Evoé, which was founded by Bárbara Eliodorio, Isabella Pinheiro, Laila Garroni, and Ma Troggian, share a common vision of promoting awareness through Brazilian theater, culture, and original content with an eye on the international stage.

As a thirty-year veteran in the arts and theater and a director on the rise, Balardini, who is recently more culturally aware, anticipates the performance by noting the universal message in Rodrigues' timeless material: "Nelson Rodrigues' blunt and rough ways of writing put reality right in the face of the audience." Balardini will work closely with the cast of 11 professional actors on the classic Brazilian tragedy at PUNTO Space, the event and performance raw space she co-founded in in 2014.

Balardini, who recently directed Bother Line, a one-woman show based on the work of Clarise Lispector, who wrote under the pseudonym of Helen Palmer, states, "I have been much more in touch with my Brazilian roots through works with Group .BR, solo artist Gio Mielle, and now with Evoé Collective in this [staged] reading. I wouldn't call my discovery of this opportunity to direct a coincidence but rather an intuitive path and extension of my mission to support artists' unique voices and bridge awareness through the arts. I crave the ability to bring this work into physical expression and, more than ever, for the audience to immerse themselves with me as a director as a part of the journey into the piece."

CAST

Bibelot - Christian López Lamelas

Aurora -  Andressa Furletti

Dona Aracy - Muge Karagulle

Débora - Gio Mielle

Noronha - Carlos Caldart

Arlete - Laila Garroni

Hilda - Bárbara Eliodorio

Silene - Ma Troggian

Saul - Kenneth Shook

Dr. Portela - Michael Deckelbaum

Dr. Bordalo - Andrei Costanzi Posse

Stage Directions - Rachael Sherer

Brazil Reads Brasil will continue to produce theater events that make contemporary and classic works more accessible to the international audience.

About Debora Balardini (www.deborabalardini.com) -

Debora Balardini is the co-founder of PUNTO Space, Nettles Artists Collective, and Group.BR. With 30 years of unwavering commitment to the arts, expression, and movement, Debora Balardini (La Frontera - The Border) has traveled beyond craft to her calling as a global performer, educator, director, and producer. With multiple nominations wcj for collective and individual contributions to theater work, Balardini proudly accepted a 2017 Brazilian International Press Award with the ensemble cast for Apple of My Eye (Menina dos Meus Olhos). She is a 2017 SheRocks Arts Innovator of the Year and a 2017 40 Over Forty honoree. Balardini is one of the newest members of the League of Professional Theater Women, the Drama League. As seen in IR tv, Industry Rules, The Miami Herald, The Story Exchange, Cheapism, Trendy Trippin', Mushaka's Motivational Monday/Huffington Post, On Deck with Lucy, and Business News Daily.

About Evoé (https://www.evoecollective.com/) -

Evoé is an artistic collective created by four Brazilian female artists based in New York City to promote Brazilian culture abroad. Through the production of stage readings and the creation of original contents, the collective works to showcase the universality and beauty of Brazilian stories, styles, and voices, bringing national productions to the international stage.

