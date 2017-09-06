News By Tag
Etech is working "Hand in Hand" with Hurricane Relief
Serving as a call center for the upcoming Hurricane Relief Benefit
"We are excited to join forces with fellow Texans and celebrities such as Beyonce, George Strait and Matthew McConaughey. Etech team members have volunteered to put in extra hours to be available to participate in the telethon. Texans helping Texans … it does not get much better than that." – Etech President, Matt Rocco
Proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief USA.
The broadcast will feature appearances, performances, taped tributes and messages from some of the nation's biggest stars, including George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon and many more. George Strait will wcj perform directly from his benefit concert at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre. The event will be broadcast September 12th on major networks such as CMT, ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC at 7pm central time.
Etech is invested in the lives of the people of Texas, and is proud and humbled to serve those impacted by Harvey. For more information about the telethon go to handinhand2017.com and for more information on careers with Etech visit us at etechgs.com (http://etechgs.com/
About Etech Global Services
Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.
Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech's industry-leading technology services, like Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS) division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech's services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.
