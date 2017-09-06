 
Industry News





Sun City Motors Launches the September Switch Offer

Sun City Motors launches its September Switch promo to help customers trade in their old car to a new one conveniently and with ease.
 
AL QUOZ, UAE - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- September is the month of upgrades. This is why Sun City Motors, one of the leading luxury car dealerships in Dubai, has launched its September Switch promo. This offer seeks to give car owners a chance to step up their drive by trading in their current car for another one.

With a wide range of European makes and models available at the showroom, customers are provided with a wealth of options to choose from. In the event that they want to switch to a more expensive car, all they have to do is pay for the remaining amount, which they can do through availing the dealership's flexible finance options. wcj Apart from this, Sun City Motors also has additional offerings such as warranty, insurance and aftercare support.

The trade-in promo runs only until September 30, so customers need to hurry while they can grab a free valuation.

###

Sun City Motors has been in the industry for more than 18 years and is one of the most trusted car dealerships in Dubai. For more information about the trade-in process and to take advantage of the September Switch offer, customers are advised to call 04 321 8655 or visit http://suncitymotors.net/buy-luxury-cars-dubai/.

Contact
Sun City Motors
043218655
***@suncitymotors.net
Email:***@suncitymotors.net
Second Hand Cars Dubai, Porsche Dubai, Bmw Dubai
Automotive
Al Quoz - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Deals
