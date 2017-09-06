News By Tag
Sun City Motors Launches the September Switch Offer
Sun City Motors launches its September Switch promo to help customers trade in their old car to a new one conveniently and with ease.
With a wide range of European makes and models available at the showroom, customers are provided with a wealth of options to choose from. In the event that they want to switch to a more expensive car, all they have to do is pay for the remaining amount, which they can do through availing the dealership's flexible finance options. wcj Apart from this, Sun City Motors also has additional offerings such as warranty, insurance and aftercare support.
The trade-in promo runs only until September 30, so customers need to hurry while they can grab a free valuation.
Sun City Motors has been in the industry for more than 18 years and is one of the most trusted car dealerships in Dubai. For more information about the trade-in process and to take advantage of the September Switch offer, customers are advised to call 04 321 8655 or visit http://suncitymotors.net/
