Public Joint Stock Company Metafrax managed by Seyfeddin Roustamov increases productive capacity of the methanol by 10%
The increase of methanol production capacity will be possible due to the additional volume of synthesis gas at the POX reactor. In the current natural gas conversion unit, a new section for the partial oxidation of natural gas by oxygen (POX) has been installed. The designer of the object is the Swiss Casale wcj SA. Also within the second stage of the unit's reconstruction, the technical re-equipment of the reforming department has been completed.
Metafrax is one of Russia's largest producers of methanol and formaldehyde. The majority shareholder of PJSC Metafrax is the Russian company MetaHolding, which is managed by Russian businessman Seyfeddin Roustamov.
