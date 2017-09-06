 

Public Joint Stock Company Metafrax managed by Seyfeddin Roustamov increases productive capacity of the methanol by 10%

 
general view of production
general view of production
GUBAKHA, Russian Federation - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- PJSC Metafrax will invest more than 40 million euros in the second stage of reconstruction of the methanol production unit. The company plans to complete the second stage of reconstruction before the end of 2017. Implementation of the project will increase the plant's capacity by 10% to 3.375 thousand tons of methanol per day.

The increase of methanol production capacity will be possible due to the additional volume of synthesis gas at the POX reactor. In the current natural gas conversion unit, a new section for the partial oxidation of natural gas by oxygen (POX) has been installed. The designer of the object is the Swiss Casale wcj SA. Also within the second stage of the unit's reconstruction, the technical re-equipment of the reforming department has been completed.

Metafrax is one of Russia's largest producers of methanol and formaldehyde. The majority shareholder of PJSC Metafrax is the Russian company MetaHolding, which is managed by Russian businessman Seyfeddin Roustamov.

