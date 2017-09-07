News By Tag
Puppy Up! Walk in New Paltz to Combat Cancer, Raise Funds for Education, and Research
PuppyUp New Paltz is pleased to announce the 2017 Cancer Heroes. The cancer heroes are Falicia and Tink. Falicia is a 38 year old who was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer. She has undergone extensive chemotherapy and surgeries. The canine cancer hero is Tink. She is a 7-year old Cane Corso who was diagnosed with Chondrosarcoma in August 2017.
This year, Dr. Jayme Motler will be the guest speaker. She is a practicing veterinarian and owner at Pleasant Valley Animal Hospital. She is a certified Veterinary Acupuncturist and has worked throughout the Hudson Valley and Connecticut. She has served as Associate State Veterinarian for the New Jersey Racing commission since 1999, and has also owned and operated her own mobile practice, Hoof and Paw Veterinary Services, since 2005.
"We chose to bring PuppyUp to New Paltz because we believe the community supports those with cancer, honors the friends and family they have lost, and wants to walk for those they can help" stated Walk Coordinator, Lori Stopkie. "Comparative oncology has tremendous potential to give us key insights to what's causing cancer across species," said Ginger Morgan, Executive Director of thePuppyUp Foundation, "Comparative oncology is important and necessary if we want a world in which cancer is no longer one of the top killers of our children, our parents, and our pets."
Registration starts at 10:00am and the walk begins at noon. Participants wcj are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the day's festivities. Pre-registration by September 22nd is $20 per person; free for kids 14 and under; kids must be accompanied by an adult. Registration the day of the walk is $25 per person. For more on the Puppy Up! Walk or to register, please visit https://puppyupwalk.org/
Through PuppyUp Walks and other educational campaigns, the PuppyUp Foundation is building one of the largest pet and people cancer communities in the world. Like people, companion animals develop cancer: brain, breast, bone and lung cancer; lymphoma and melanoma are all common in pets, who are exposed to the same environmental factors as humans.
With the generous donations in 2015, the PuppyUp Foundation awarded approximately $200,000 in grants. PuppyUp New Paltz can also be found on Facebook. For further information on the PuppyUp Foundation, please visit the website at http://PuppyUp.org/
