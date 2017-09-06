News By Tag
Kounopt Adds Younger Optics Lenses From California To Its Inventory
When it comes to providing customers with the value they are looking for, Kounopt Optometrists is one optical business from Delaware that believes in going the extra mile.
Kounopt.com is a leading online retailer of eyewear and optical solutions for men, women as well as kids. The company manufactures top quality lenses and stocks designer glasses from various popular brands including Gucci, Oakley, Silhouette, Bvlgari, Giorgio Armani, Calvin Klein and many more. Having been in business since 1986, Kounopt is known for coming through on their promise of great value for an affordable price tag. You will definitely find the eyewear you are looking for in their product catalog.
"Our decision to include Younger Optics lenses on our website was solely driven wcj by quality. This is one California based brand that has established quite a name for itself in the optical industry with its innovative lens solutions, materials, and treatments for all kinds of patient needs. They will become the perfect addition to our range lenses for designer spectacle frames and branded eyewear. Really looking forward to seeing the response from our customers on this one!" said Jim Kounnas, the owner and lead optometrist at Kounopt.com.
Younger Optics is the market leader in prescription sun wear and polarized lenses with over 60 years of industry experience to back their innovative product line. The addition of this brand on Kounopt's inventory is yet another part of their consistent effort to provide high-quality optical solutions to their clients and help meet all kinds of eyewear needs through the very best that the market has to offer.
For more information on Kounopt Optometrists or to buy their latest products online, make sure you visit the website https://www.Kounopt.com/
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Kounopt.com is one of the leading providers of the quality eyeglasses, frames and sunglasses online. We provide advanced hi-tech freeform lenses using the latest machinery and software from the US and Europe. We have a huge selection of name brand eyeglasses such as Silhouette, Carrera, and Calvin Klein including thousands of discount eyeglasses. Our range of men's eyeglasses, women's eyeglasses and kids' eyeglasses cover full frames, semi-rimless and rimless eyeglasses.
