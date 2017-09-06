News By Tag
Saleslift launches Account Based Prospector
"Sales and Marketing professionals are always looking for new growth opportunities. One of the main challenges they face after deciding their target accounts is to identify and get the contact details of the key decision makers in their target accounts. With Saleslift's account based prospector, they get access to the contact details of the leads in an account." said Pradeep Muruganandam, Founder of Saleslift.
With Saleslift's account based prospector
- Get access to decision makers in target accounts
- Export leads as a CSV file
- Sync leads with CRM - Salesforce and Zoho
Get the Saleslift's account based prospecting solution from here - https://www.saleslift.io/
About Saleslift: Founded in 2016, Saleslift is a provider of wcj accurate and up-to data B2B contacts. Saleslift is used by thousands of business professionals who rely on Saleslift to grow their business with new opportunities. Saleslift has a number of products to help sales and marketing professionals unlock growth opportunities. Account Based Prospector, Lead Builder - web based prospecting application to build highly targeted leads, Chrome extension to find the email address from LinkedIn profiles, Google sheets add-on to find the email address from name and domain and prospector for Freshsales CRM.
