 
News By Tag
* Sales
* Marketing
* Business Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Wilmington
  Delaware
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

Saleslift launches Account Based Prospector

 
WILMINGTON, Del. - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Saleslift today announced the launch of its new product - Account based prospector for B2B Marketers and Sales professionals. Saleslift's mission is to be the go to place for business professionals to get accurate and up-to-date B2B contacts. With account based prospecting, business professionals can get access to the key decision makers in the accounts they are targeting and unlock growth opportunities.

"Sales and Marketing professionals are always looking for new growth opportunities. One of the main challenges they face after deciding their target accounts is to identify and get the contact details of the key decision makers in their target accounts. With Saleslift's account based prospector, they get access to the contact details of the leads in an account." said Pradeep Muruganandam, Founder of Saleslift.

With Saleslift's account based prospector

- Get access to decision makers in target accounts

- Export leads as a CSV file

- Sync leads with CRM - Salesforce and Zoho

Get the Saleslift's account based prospecting solution from here - https://www.saleslift.io/

About Saleslift: Founded in 2016, Saleslift is a provider of wcj accurate and up-to data B2B contacts. Saleslift is used by thousands of business professionals who rely on Saleslift to grow their business with new opportunities. Saleslift has a number of products to help sales and marketing professionals unlock growth opportunities. Account Based Prospector, Lead Builder - web based prospecting application to build highly targeted leads, Chrome extension to find the email address from LinkedIn profiles, Google sheets add-on to find the email address from name and domain and prospector for Freshsales CRM.
End
Source:
Email:***@saleslift.io Email Verified
Tags:Sales, Marketing, Business Development
Industry:Business
Location:Wilmington - Delaware - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Saleslift PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share