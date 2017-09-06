News By Tag
Reformation of the Nigerian transport logistics and supply chain management sector
Investment in new technology and supporting new legislation from Federal Ministry has resulted in dramatically improved Port operations; Terminal 'C' of Tin-Can island Port has grown it's operating capacity from 5000 to 16,000 Twenty Equivilant Units (TEUs) in just 10 years, a massive growth of 220%. To support this growth and ensure the entire chain works efficiently, inland infrastructure is also undergoing transformation.
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the Official association handling the reformation of the railways, is working in line with the '25 year Strategic Vision' agreed by Federal Ministry which addresses the fact that before 2009 much of the Nigerian railways had been left to deteriorate. Currently in progress is the rehabilitation of existing narrow gauge lines as well as the building of new standard and, in some cases, double gauge lines. The next couple years should see much of this work come to fruition: "Due for completion before the end of 2017 is the Kaduna to Kano line and Calabar to Portharcourt line with addendum to construct a rail link to Onne Sea Port." Mr Timothy A Zalanga, Director of Corporate Planning, Nigerian Railway Corporation
To complete the reformation of the sector, training and regulation is also being addressed. International institutions such as Chartered Institute of Shipbrokers (ICS) and Chartered institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) are taking a more proactive role in the development of the sector: ICS launched their 'West Africa Chapter' earlier this year at Multimodal West Africa 2017 and the CILT Nigeria Bill is currently sitting before the Nigerian National Assembly.
"The CILT Bill is essentially the government's endorsement of the professional role of the institute empowering the institute to handle professional regulation, licensing, standard setting, advocacy and advisory services to both the public and private sector. It means that logistics and transport will move from business as usual to ethically guided and professionally efficient services". Alban Igwe Esq., FCILT [B.TECH Transport, MSc Transport; LLM Maritime Law], National Deputy wcj President, CILT Nigeria
CILT, ICS, NRC and other leading Government bodies and associations have teamed up with local exhibitions organiser, Clarion Events West Africa, to organise Multimodal West Africa, an international transport, logistics and supply chain management exhibition. As part of the esteemed Clarion Events Ltd 'Multimodal' portfolio, the event is able to attract big names to the West African show. Exhibitors such as: CMA-CGM, DHL, MSC, DSV, UAL, Sifax and St. Johns were present at the 2017 edition and have already confirmed their 2018 booths. The 2018 event holding 23 – 25 January at The Landmark Exhibition Centre, Lagos, Nigeria will connect exhibitors with over 3000 cargo owners and showcase over 100 leading international and local carriers, freight forwarders and port and terminal operators.
Multimodal West Africa (http://www.multimodalwestafrica.com) is organised by Clarion Events West Africa Ltd (http://www.clarioneventswestafrica.com); the Lagos based office of Clarion Events Ltd who are responsible for 180 international trade fairs every year delivered from 13 global offices, including the Multimodal Portfolio consisiting of 3 annual editions of Multimodal held throughout the world welcoming over 700 exhibitors and 16,000 visitors. Having delivered international trade fairs in Africa for the past 20 years, Clarion Events Ltd are recognised as the leading organiser in the region.
www.clarionevents.com | www.clarioneventswestafrica.com | www.spintelligent.com
