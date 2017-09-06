News By Tag
Introducing the world's first crowd shopping application to get anything for $1
Allyos is a new mobile application that brings crowd shopping right to your fingertips in a sleek and user-friendly format. Users will be able to opt in on incredible deals for just one dollar and support a charity while scoring big.
Simpler than one might think
Allyos is the most user friendly platform right now, proven and tested. To use it, all needed is "in". It takes one tap on the screen on a smartphone. It can't be any easier. Anything a user sees and likes, just one tap on the screen and here goes nothing - a deal is joined with $1 from the integrated wallet to the set target price. The funded rate is displayed although there is a certain time-limit to fund the total product price. No overfunding is allowed. If the target price is fulfilled in time, one funder will be raffled. Any losers? No. Those who don't win will get a discount voucher, this way his/her money wcj back. What if the item is not funded in time? Of course, in this case the item is not sold, the target is not fullfilled, so everyone gets the money back.
1% of total sales will be donated to a Charity of the Week chosen by Allyos users. With big-ticket items and multiple sales per day, these organizations could be seeing thousands of dollars coming their way as a result of purchases made through the app. Allyos members can also be part of the support for major disasters and other catastrophic events, assisting in fast relief for those in need.
Allyos is excited to grow and open the 3rd stage and launch a campaign on the best crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, on which more users and more crowd can join. This is the power of crowdfunding.
35.500 new users are going to get access through Indiegogo. Thanks to the crowd, that will allow any user to get a nice home, high end luxury car, and literally everything you can think of for $1. Exciting features will be available exclusively on Indiegogo, the first backers are going to get all the benefits and limited offers. They can be checked out on their website, social pages or watch their tutorial videos on YouTube. Pre-orders can be placed there so this way noone will miss out the third stage and the can stay tuned for more info on this highly interesting innovation.
Visit us on http://www.allyos.com
