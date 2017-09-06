ALCOR M&A to Help Organizations in Establishing and Building Business Credit

Alcor M&A is a leading advisory firm providing financial services with an emphasis on customized solutions in the areas of M&A advisory, private equity, debt financing and international business development.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Finance

* Fundraising

* Business Industry:

* Business Location:

* Chicago - Illinois - US

Contact

George Mollakal

***@alcormna.com George Mollakal

End

-- ALCOR approach is unique and self-disciplinary to ensure the client is successful. ALCOR global offices study prospects and contact them with presentation of possible M&A transaction and its impact. On mutual agreement ALCOR proceeds to setup and structure the M&A transaction with performance clauses to ensure long term success. ALCOR works on Retainer Fees and Progressive Milestone Fees with Success Fees, hence mitigating a deal failure risks for clients. With expertise and experience ranging from large and complex domestic and cross-border transactions, including public company takeovers, through to smaller private company acquisitions and disposals, our approach is proactive and commercial.ALCOR M&A uses long-term debt by buying inventory or equipment, hiring new workers, and increasing marketing. Taking out a low-interest, long-term loan can give your company working capital needed to keep running smoothly and profitably year round. Think of it as the difference of being able to go that extra mile in your business and make additional profits, opposed to being tied down to a cash-strapped venture that will never be able to get ahead. We firmly believes that Venture Capital is vital to economic growth and its mobilization is key to broad commercialization and expansion of innovative and disruptive products and services from early stage startups and companies. Along with an innovative business idea, strong network, and exemplary execution capabilities, access to capital is the most critical requirement for startups to flourish.ALCOR offer complete assistance to the clients across different stages of early growth spectrum to raise capital from a host of investors, both locally as well as globally. Our thorough understanding of the VC funding process along with our global network and execution capabilities is the foundation driving our range of services within the sphere of VC financing. Often, small business owners rely on expensive debt – like credit cards, cash advances or lines of credit – to get their business off the ground. This type wcj of debt cuts into cash flow and can hinder day-to-day operations. A big advantage of debt financing is the ability to pay off high-cost debt, reducing monthly payments by hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Reducing your cost of capital boosts business cash flow.ALCOR offers its fund management services with an investment range of US$10mn to US$500mn along with an array of investment banking services. ALCOR augmented with an elite Board of Harvard and Oxford alumni; extends its dynamic leadership for M&A advisory, buy-side & sell-side advisory, JV advisory & execution, strategic alliance, management buyouts & leveraged buyouts, Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Business Growth Consultancy. ALCOR Fund has several portfolio companies in emerging markets.ALCOR has become one of the leading players in PE consulting, M&A, International Business Development and consulting services over last five years. ALCOR has assisted numerous clients in North America, Europe, and Asia to grow their business in organic as well as through inorganic way. At ALCOR, we advise clients across industries during different stages of capital requirements with the primary goal of offering long term appreciation of the capital.