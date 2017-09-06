Fidelis Cybersecurity to Showcase Automated Detection & Response at GITEX 2017

Fidelis Elevate is the new platform from Fidelis, purpose-built to deliver automated detection and response across networks and endpoints.

Fidelis logo

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Gitex

• Cybersecurity Industry:

• Software Subject:

• Events

Contact

Vernon Saldanha

Procre8

***@procre8.biz Vernon SaldanhaProcre8

End

--Fidelis Cybersecurity,the leading provider of products and services for detecting and stopping advanced cyberattacks, today announced its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2017 to be held at Dubai World Trade Center, October 08-12. Fidelis Cybersecuritywill demonstrate how its latest platform, Fidelis Elevate, empowers security teams and raises an organisations' security posture by providing automated detection and response across both networks and endpoints."If recent attacks like WannaCry and Petya have taught us anything, it is that traditional security defences are no longer capable of combatting modern cyber-attacks and protecting organisations' most sensitive data," said Jason Mical, vice president, endpoint products, Fidelis Cybersecurity. "Enterprises have evolved with a patchwork of systems strung together that create more complexity than the problems they solve. Security teams without complete visibility across networks and endpoints — don't have the capability to prevent and detect threats, and the automation to maximise resources; which has resulted in enterprises being unable to detect and respond to the wcj cyber threats facing them today."Fidelis Elevate offers content rich network and endpoint visibility to detect both known and unknown threats. Enterprises can utilise its automated detection and response capability to ensure protection from security incidents happens immediately, and historical data is delivered to security analysts for subsequent action. From here, using the platform, the security team is able to triage, investigate, remediate and forensically analyse security incidents to fully protect their enterprise. Core differentiators include:of the entire network and all endpoints to deliver complete threat analysis and response capabilitiesinto session and packet data across the network and endpoints, working in both real-time and historically, across known and unknown threats, to detect and respond to an attack throughout its lifecyclesignificantly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of a security team"In the event of an attack, security teams need to answer a few key questions – did the attack reach the target, was the attack activated, what else happened prior to and after the attack and did this activity occur on any other system in my environment. Fidelis Elevate automatically delivers these answers, which provide the critical information needed for security teams to effectively analyse and respond to modern day threats," continued Jason."As a case in point, with Fidelis Elevate, a global financial institution was able to improve efficiency in identifying compromises by 60%, reduce response-related costs by 17% and shrink alert resolution times by 50%. I look forward using GITEX as a platform to demonstrate how our automated detection and response solution can help Middle East enterprises achieve similar efficiencies and drastically improve their security posture in their fight against today's ever evolving cyber-threats."