News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cyan group of hotels – HANDS ACROSS THE SAND 2017
With this activity the guests wanted to give a sign against the pollution in the oceans.
From the hotels Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa and the neighbor Akti Zeus Hotel over 376 guests came together building a human chain across the beach. With this activity the guests wanted to give a sign against the pollution in the oceans. Also Santa Marina Beach Hotel in Amoudara – Heraklion and Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa - Sitia took part to this activity creating also from their side a human chain on their beaches.
This campaign aims in creating environmental awareness for the guests as well as for the municipality.
Cyan group of hotels
The Cyan group of hotels was founded in 1977 and represents three hotels. The Apollonia Beach Resort & wcj Spa - 5 * with 334 rooms, the Santa Marina Beach - 4 * with 208 rooms and the Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa - 5 * with 161 rooms. The workforce consists over 300 employees. The hotels situated at Amoudara in Heraklion and Sitia, on the island of Crete, Greece.
Contact info:
Cyan group of hotels
P.O. Box 32, Gazi 71414
Heraklion, Crete
Greece
Tel.: +30 2814 266000
Fax: +30 2810 821433
E-mail: marketing@cyanhotels.com
Web: http://www.cyanhotels.com/
Contact
Stavros Papadogiannis
***@cyanhotels.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse