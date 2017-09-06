Traditional Harvest in Creta Maris Beach Resort

Operating as a certified member of "We do local" and in the context of the resort's participation in "TUI Care Foundation, FUTOURIS Project"

-- On Friday September 8, a "Traditional Harvest" day was held in Creta Maris Beach Resort. This year, the action was part of the events organized by the resort,in the context of its operation as a certified member of "We do local" and its participation in the project "The ritual began by collecting the grapes from the vineyard (harvest), and transfer them in a traditional way, with the donkey, on the winepress for the production of grape must, and then its distillation in order to produce raki, as well as grape must jelly. All actions were followed by music, dancing, and delicacies, features of the Cretan hospitality.The aim of the action was to introduce the traditional Cretan rural work to the guests, while also highlighting in the best possible way the island's long tradition in grape growing and winemaking.The participation of the guests in the harvest and pressing of the wcj grapes was noteworthy, giving them a valuable experience of the Cretan lifestyle, culture and traditions.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.The German non-profit organization FUTOURIS e.V. supports the implementation of sustainable development projects in destinations of interest to its members. FUTOURIS e.V. members include some of the most well-known travel agencies and tour operators. TUI Austria co-funds the Project, which is further supported by the wider TUI tourism agency. The project development started in January 2016 and will be completed in December 2017.As a certification standard We do local, was created by the mature cooperation of Local Production and Hospitality SA (promotional services), Cosmocert SA (certification services) and Local Food Experts sce (integrated development services). It intends to highlight companies that follow a modern and necessary business approach and supports, recognizes and rewards other certification standards including them in the qualification criteria (i.e. ISO, HACCP, Travelife, etc.)Please find pictures on high resolution on the below link:Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site: