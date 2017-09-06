 
September 2017





Curtis & Loretta concert at Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas October 13

 
 
curtisandloretta
curtisandloretta
 
Tags:

DALLAS - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Curtis & Loretta in Concert

Friday, October 13, 8 pm - 9 pm

Opening Bell Coffee

1409 S Lamar St, Basement Retail 012

Dallas, TX 75215

214-565-0383

$10 suggested donation

Free parking on Belleview Street entrance

Minneapolis award-winning folk singer/songwriter duo Curtis & Loretta make their debut performance at Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas on Friday, Oct 13, from 8 pm till 9 pm.

This year marks 40 years of their performing and touring the U.S. together, and 30 years of marriage (to each other!) Come join Curtis Teague and Loretta Simonet for an evening of heartfelt songs, with extraordinary vocal harmonies and a parade of instruments, including folk harp, mandocello, guitars, clawhammer banjo, steel ukulele, harmonica, shakers and kazoo!

Curtis grew up in Duncanville, Texas, and Loretta grew up in Stillwater, the "birthplace of Minnesota."  The couple lives in northeast Minneapolis, but they first met each other on the beach in Santa Cruz, California, in the spring of 1977. If you ask them the date, the best they can come up with is that it was most likely April or May! They started performing together on the Mall in downtown Santa Cruz, then in coffeehouses up and down wcj the West Coast, hitchhiking from one town to the next.

They've come a long way since then, becoming first-rate songwriters who also like to interpret traditional songs. Their latest CD, "When There's Good to Be Done," was backed by an Artist Initiative grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. It's all songs that Loretta wrote about real-life people she sought out, who overcame great challenges in their lives. It was on the "Top Albums of 2016" on folkradio.org and PRX Radio said, "It's the most inspirational CD to come along in a long time."

They were married in 1987, in Santiago, Mexico. They tour across the U.S., performing for their loyal fans at concerts, festivals, and coffeehouses. But now they do it in a mini-van!

www.openingbellcoffee.com

More info, photos, music, video at www.curtisandloretta.com

"People emerge from Curtis & Loretta shows with tears of laughter as well as poignancy on their cheeks."   …The Columbian, Vancouver, Washington

"Keeping the modern folk tradition alive." ... Frank Gutch, No Depression Magazine

Loretta Simonet
***@curtisandloretta.com
