Archroma Offers Fire Protection; Repellency & Release

--- Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals, will be displaying its broad portfolio of solutions for textile mills and nonwoven manufacturers at Techtextil India 2017.Under the motto: "IT'S OUR NATURE / color, fire protection, repellence & release, coating solutions", Archroma's experts will highlight innovations and solutions for technical textile at "" which will take place at the booth daily:: Fire protection: Repellency & release: Coating solutionsVisitors at the booth will be able to meet during the whole exhibition Archroma's specialist team and explore solutions in the following areas:Archroma made a commitment back in 2011 to use only non-halogenated technologies for its global range ofproducts. This range is ideally suited to help customers face today's ecological challenges and fulfill ever stricter safety regulations, regardless of the application.The company's non-halogenated portfolio includes select products that are assessed for compliance to labels such as GOTS or OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and that are in line with today's global requirements for industrial and consumer safety.Archroma's innovative next-generation fluorochemical alternative is PFOA-free* C6supporting the switch away from long-chain fluorotelomer products that may contain PFOA (perfluorooctanoic wcj acid). These products provide long-lasting and excellent repellency and release effects, are easy to handle and non-sensitive regarding compatibility with other finishing chemicals. They allow covering the full spectrum of repellency and release needs in technical textile applications., meanwhile, is Archroma's nature-friendlier protection that keeps cotton, polyester and polyamide textiles dry. The unique technology offers exceptional, durable water repellency and is not based on fluorine. SmartrepelHydro produces a soft hand feel and outstanding breathability – perfect for any weatherproof garment.Polymer-based coating technology can be used to apply functional additives on the surface of fabrics. Archroma's portfolio of water-based, solvent-free polymers –and– allow handle and surface adaptations, from soft to hard, elastic to rigid, hydrophilic to hydrophobic, heat sealable to highly durable, impermeable to breathable, with low or no formaldehyde content.They also can be combined with finishing specialties, such as Pekoflamfire retardants,NuvaN and Smartrepelrelease and repellence solutions, and Sanitizedantimicrobial products. These products allow for more sustainable, tailor-made coating solutions for applications such as technical textiles, automotive, nonwoven, personal protective equipment and sportswear."These products reflect our commitment to delivering responsible products and solutions," states Anjani Prasad, Managing Director Archroma India, and Head of sales for Brand Performance Textile Specialties India, Nepal, Sri Lanka. "Join us in adopting products and processes that offer cutting-edge functionality while also being safer and more environmentally friendly. After all, it's our nature!"*Below limits of detectionArchroma offers fire protection; repellency & release, and coating solutions at TechtextilIndia 2017. Why? Because it's our nature! (Photographs:Archroma)Pekoflam, Nuva, Smartrepel, Appretan, Lurapret, Texapretand SanitizedRegistered trademark© 2017 Archroma