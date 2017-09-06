 
News By Tag
* Electric Moped Uk
* Electric Moped For Sale
* Electric Moped
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London
  England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876


The Electric Motor Shop is Offering Crystal Premium Electric Moped at a Special Price Online

 
 
200
200
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Electric Moped Uk
Electric Moped For Sale
Electric Moped

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
London - England - England

LONDON, England - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Electric Motor Shop is the leading providers of best quality & powerful electric bike/scooter/car online in the UK. They are offering crystal premium Electric Moped at a special price online.

If you are in the market for a very good looking electric scooter, the Crystal premium Electric Moped is the answer to all your wishes. Electric mopeds are great fun to ride with the benefits of saving the environment, hence reducing the emission of pollutants and maintaining the sustainability of the global economy. The Electric Motor Shop provides high-quality electric mopeds, bicycles, scooters and much more for both adults and kids at affordable rates to cut back and save money in the UK. They sell all varieties of Electric motor mopeds and scooters at most affordable rates.

Electric mopeds are proven to deliver the highest possible energy efficiency and also diminish air and noise pollution with continuous usage. These mopeds are affordable, easy to handle and environment-friendly means of transportation; and also a smart choice for most scooter enthusiasts who also looks forth to saving their pockets. There are many useful benefits in owning an electric moped, bicycle or scooter if you are someone who cares about a number of toxins polluting the air, then opting for an electric ride would be an excellent choice.

The Crystal premium Electric Moped is a sleekly styled electric scooter that is designed to attract the attention, while providing you with a safe, sure ride. The scooter is now available at a very special price of £1,240.99 and compares favorably with scooters that cost much more. The Crystal electric scooter is perfectly designed for commuting to work or school. If you are looking for a scooter for leisure time activities, the Crystal may wcj be your perfect answer.

Along with all the features, if you are concerned about air pollution or noise pollution, the Crystal electric scooter is a perfect solution for you (https://www.electricbikescootercar.co.uk/crytsal). This electric scooter is a battery powered vehicle that eliminates the high prices you must pay for petrol. The strong 1200-watt motor inside the vehicle is powered by a reliable lithium battery that can be removed from the electric scooter and recharged inside the house or office. At 60 volts and 22 amp hours, the battery can carry you at a maximum speed of 43 kilometers per hour, for a distance of about 70 kilometers.

The comfortable saddle seat and wide, accommodating footboard make for an easy ride, while dual rearview mirrors and a strong headlight provide for safety, day or night. Strong, reliable brakes provide more than adequate stopping power. The 10" tires make your ride smooth and easy.

So, if you need an electric powered electric moped consider buying this Crystal electric scooter for transportation. To buy this product, visit The Electric Motor Shop today. For more information related to the products or for any queries feel free to contact them at: 020 3286 4834 or drop them an email at: sales@electricbikescootercar.co.uk.

About the company:

The Electric Motor Shop (https://www.electricbikescootercar.co.uk/) is one of the well-known online stores to provide electric bikes, electric cars, electric moped, Self-balancing scooters or hover-boards, razor electric scooter folding electric bikes and many more electric vehicles online at compatible rates. The products offered at The Electric Motor Shop includes the electric vehicles from various renowned brands.

End
Source:The Electric Motor Shop
Email:***@electricbikescootercar.co.uk
Tags:Electric Moped Uk, Electric Moped For Sale, Electric Moped
Industry:Automotive
Location:London - England - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release Company PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share