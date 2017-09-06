 
September 2017





Digital Marketers India Announced Flexible Hiring Models to Hire Digital Marketing Experts

Digital Marketers India announced to offer flexible hire digital marketing expert service to benefit different businesses with their domain expertise.
 
 
GUJARAT, India - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- On this occasion, Ash Vyas, Director, Digital Marketers India (DMIn) addressed online media to announce their new service of Hire Digital Marketing Experts. The packages are designed by keeping the dynamic need of businesses from different industry verticals in mind. This package will allow customers to hire digital marketing experts on the monthly, weekly or hourly basis. Also, there are flexible options to choose the level of expertise and experience in the digital marketing expert to be hired. These packages are offered to meet the growing requirement of Digital Marketers and decreased rate of experienced domain experts in this field. Here is the recitation of the message shared by the director of the company:

"Demand for digital marketing is increasing these days due to its nature of contribution in business. The businesses are looking for expert digital marketers who can help them to grow their business with increased lead generation. As consumers can be searching for products and services on different digital channels, a business has to involve different digital marketing channels such as search engines, social media sites, emails, webinars, so on and so forth in their marketing strategy. To utilize these digital marketing channels in favor of the company, they need to take the help of an experienced Digital Marketing Experts. However, these days it becomes extremely difficult to find a digital marketer who actually wcj understands the best practices and standards to be followed. Also, recruiting and retaining the digital marketers is another difficult job for companies. Here we want to extend a hand to these companies by offering flexible hiring models to hire a digital marketing expert based on their need."

According to the shared details, this digital marketing agency from India offers three different hiring models to hire a digital marketer:

·      -   Hourly

·      -  Weekly

·    - Monthly

The companies can hire a digital marketer with the required level of experience and expertise. This Digital Marketing Agency offers below-mentioned employee hierarchy to be hired from:

·      -   Hire Digital Marketing Consultant

·      -   Hire Digital Marketing Manager

·      -   Hire Digital Marketing Professional

Each above-mentioned executives have a different level of expertise to provide best possible ROI to customers of the company.

The hired digital marketer from India will have expertise in each digital marketing channel. To name a few:
- SEO (Search Engine Optimization)
- SMO (Social Media Optimization)
- SMM (Social Media Marketing)
- Paid Advertising
- Email Marketing
- And more

     We hire digital marketers, and train and mentor them to become experts in their field by passing knowledge of our domain expertise. There are companies that run different digital marketing campaigns and hiring a digital marketing expert can be extremely beneficial to them. It becomes difficult to find the best digital marketer and retain him/her so we help our customers by giving the best talent of the digital marketing industry whom they can hire.", shared spokesperson of the company.

To know more about hire digital marketing expert service offering of the company, please visit: http://digitalmarketersindia.com/hire-digital-marketing-e...

