Fruit & Vegetable Processing Industry Outlook – Rapid Urbanization and Rising Income Driving Growth
Netscribes, Inc. launches a report on Fruit & Vegetable Processing Industry in India 2017 covering a market with strong growth potential. It is a part of Netscribes' Food & Beverage Industry Series.
Netscribes' latest market research report titled Fruit & Vegetable Processing Industry in India 2017 provides an overview of the current status of the industry. Changing lifestyle of Indians and rapid urbanization is playing a major role in the development of this industry. Although processing of fruits and vegetables has been low in India, with less than 2% of the total fruits and vegetables produced in the country being processed, the rising income and resultant increased spending on food items has ensured that processed fruits and vegetables consumed in the country has continued to grow. Moreover, growing presence of organized retail outlets in the country is making processed food products more readily available to consumers. Also, availability of large shelf space in these retail stores is helping companies to wcj market a wider variety of products.
Gaps in the supply chain is a major problem being faced by the industry. Lack of proper storage and distribution facilities in the country hampers growth in the market. Moreover, a lot of consumers still prefer fresh fruits and vegetables over processed varieties. This acts as a hindrance to the industry's growth. However, the Government of India is focused on developing the food processing sector in the country and reducing infrastructural hurdles that is currently impacting the sector. The National Mission on Food Processing, a centrally sponsored scheme launched by MoFPI, is promoting the development of facilities for post-harvest operations in the country. Support from the government and increasing adoption of processed foods in the country will help the market for processed fruits and vegetables to grow strongly over the next five years.
