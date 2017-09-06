 
Fruit & Vegetable Processing Industry Outlook – Rapid Urbanization and Rising Income Driving Growth

Netscribes, Inc. launches a report on Fruit & Vegetable Processing Industry in India 2017 covering a market with strong growth potential. It is a part of Netscribes' Food & Beverage Industry Series.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Global market intelligence firm, Netscribes, Inc. released its latest report on the 'Fruit & Vegetable Processing Industry in India 2017 (https://www.researchonindia.com/fruit-vegetable-processing-industry-in-india-2020.html)'. Growth in the disposable income of Indians, as well as exposure to western food products is leading to increased demand for processed food in the country. High production of fruits and vegetables in India, and the current low levels of fruit and vegetable processing, provides significant growth opportunities to the sector.

Netscribes' latest market research report titled Fruit & Vegetable Processing Industry in India 2017 provides an overview of the current status of the industry. Changing lifestyle of Indians and rapid urbanization is playing a major role in the development of this industry. Although processing of fruits and vegetables has been low in India, with less than 2% of the total fruits and vegetables produced in the country being processed, the rising income and resultant increased spending on food items has ensured that processed fruits and vegetables consumed in the country has continued to grow. Moreover, growing presence of organized retail outlets in the country is making processed food products more readily available to consumers. Also, availability of large shelf space in these retail stores is helping companies to wcj market a wider variety of products.

Gaps in the supply chain is a major problem being faced by the industry. Lack of proper storage and distribution facilities in the country hampers growth in the market. Moreover, a lot of consumers still prefer fresh fruits and vegetables over processed varieties. This acts as a hindrance to the industry's growth. However, the Government of India is focused on developing the food processing sector in the country and reducing infrastructural hurdles that is currently impacting the sector. The National Mission on Food Processing, a centrally sponsored scheme launched by MoFPI, is promoting the development of facilities for post-harvest operations in the country. Support from the government and increasing adoption of processed foods in the country will help the market for processed fruits and vegetables to grow strongly over the next five years.

Customizations Available
With the given market data, Research on India offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at support@researchonindia.com

For more details on the content of each report and ordering information please contact:

Phone: +91 33 4027 6243/6222; +91 33 4027 6200/6207; +91 22 4098 7600
E-Mail: support@researchonindia.com ; info@netscribes.com

About Netscribes

Netscribes (www.netscribes.com) is a global market intelligence and content management firm with services across the research and information value chain. Venture-funded by US and Singapore private equity firms, the company provides tactical and actionable insights to its clients and enables effective decision-making and strategic implementation.

For more information please write to info@netscribes.com

Media Contact
Alina Lewis
022-40987689
marketing@netscribes.com
Source:Netscribes (India) Pvt Ltd
Email:***@netscribes.com
Posted By:***@netscribes.com Email Verified
