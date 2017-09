DFW Teen Fashion Week® - Season 3

Outstanding ! Incredible ! Empowering ! Don't miss Dallas fashion event of the year !

-- DFW Teen Fashion Week - an independent & diverse fashion industry event produced exclusively for Teen/Young Adults Models, Emerging Designers & Media Moguls.As featured onis a MODEL COMPETITION and the first EVER of its kind! We are the "Oscars" of the Teen & Young Adult fashion industry focusing on empowering the youth of Dallas Fort Worth. We've combined our love for fashion as well as the love we have for our youth to bring you a spectacular event to our community. This year we're expanding to 2 power packed days full of fashion, music, dance, art & beauty to be held every October in Dallas.Allow your imagination to run wild as the competitors dare to inspire a new image for Artistic Fantasy. The Barber Battle will be LIVE This competition is designed for the innovative visual stimulation of HAIR, ART, FASHION & BEAUTY. This is is a must attend event. Celebrity Judges Reality Star Mr. Dwight Eubanks of the Housewives Franchise & Mrs. Melissa Forney Smith, Celebrity Stylist and Hair Dept. Head Fox's Empire. We have partnered up Cheryl Friday, Owner of Golden Touch Production - she's a Master Barber and a Hair Master.J. Erik Jonsson Dallas Library - Auditorium1515 Young Street Dallas, TX 75234A high stepping, head turning event! Our 2017 Host is urban radio station K104 very own on air personality Lady Jade. She brings a fresh young appeal and following to our platform. Lady Jade is a pilar of our communirty as she is the founder/president of non profit 501c3 Project 16. You can catch her every weekday morning on DFW's #1 Hip Hop Morning Show.We are excited to announce our collboration with theDeSoto, Tx as the Official Cosmetics Sponsor forwill supply all of our cosmetic needs for runway day.provides next beauty must-have like Dasha Cosmetics LipCream is the hottest new trend in lip color. Dasha LipCream combines high intensity pigments with moisturizer for long lasting, vibrant, and absolutely gorgeous lips. Our partnership was truly a no brainer!The Lofty Spaces 816 Montgomery Dallas, TX 75215is a philanthropic event dedicated to improving the quality of life while boosting positive self-image of today's teen/young adults through fashion. The 2017 will highlight and bring preventive awareness to a subject that is so very delicate -We understand that we must actively partake in preventive care to ensure the mental health, wealth and success teens and young adults. Since 2014 there has been a global increase in Teen Suicide ranging from ages 15-24, which is our demographic.With our platform, we have the opportunity to reach and impact thousands of young adults in the DFW Metroplex. Our ultimate goal is towhile providingto our youth which has allowed us to cross paths and partner with the Grant Halndation Foundation, a Non Profit orgnization. Grant Halliburton Foundation works to strengthen the network of mental health resources for children, teens and young adults; promote better mental health; and prevent suicide. The Foundation provides mental health education, training and support to more than 21,000 students, educators, parents and professionals annually.wcj is powered bythat brings together a diverse network of leaders to effect positive change through youth empowerment in our community.DFW Teen Fashion Week® gives back the gift of "APPROACHING LIFE WITH CONFIDENCE & STYLE" to young ladies and gentlemen everywhere. We Sponsor the following Charities:is a safe nurturing and loving environment for young ladies to receive love, encouragement, education and skills to become self-sufficient in society. The owner of this organization is Beverly Chavers-Foster.is a non-profit organization for Sickle Cell Awareness. The visionary behind this project is Sharonda Sikes who also is a Sickle Cell carrier. "Don't Suffer in Silence"Both of these courageous women selflessly give of themselves in order to help others, mainly our youth. It is our goal to help assist them on this journey giving back through fashion.mediapress@dfwteenfashionweek.comDFW TEEN FASHION WEEK 2016 FEATURED ON CW33 FASHION FIX ( https://goo.gl/ photos/CQiGUtPN8wtiVNuY9