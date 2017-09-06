News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DFW Teen Fashion Week® - Season 3
Outstanding ! Incredible ! Empowering ! Don't miss Dallas fashion event of the year !
As featured on CW33 Fashion Fix - DFW Teen Fashion Week® is a MODEL COMPETITION and the first EVER of its kind! We are the "Oscars" of the Teen & Young Adult fashion industry focusing on empowering the youth of Dallas Fort Worth. We've combined our love for fashion as well as the love we have for our youth to bring you a spectacular event to our community. This year we're expanding to 2 power packed days full of fashion, music, dance, art & beauty to be held every October in Dallas.
Two spectacular Days - Two incredible events !
***October 7 & 8th 2017***
Saturday Oct 7th
Allow your imagination to run wild as the competitors dare to inspire a new image for Artistic Fantasy. The Barber Battle will be LIVE This competition is designed for the innovative visual stimulation of HAIR, ART, FASHION & BEAUTY. This is is a must attend event. Celebrity Judges Reality Star Mr. Dwight Eubanks of the Housewives Franchise & Mrs. Melissa Forney Smith, Celebrity Stylist and Hair Dept. Head Fox's Empire. We have partnered up Cheryl Friday, Owner of Golden Touch Production - she's a Master Barber and a Hair Master.
The Ultimate Hair Battle - A Golden Touch Production 2p
J. Erik Jonsson Dallas Library - Auditorium
1515 Young Street Dallas, TX 75234
Saturday Oct 8th
A high stepping, head turning event! Our 2017 Host is urban radio station K104 very own on air personality Lady Jade. She brings a fresh young appeal and following to our platform. Lady Jade is a pilar of our communirty as she is the founder/president of non profit 501c3 Project 16. You can catch her every weekday morning on DFW's #1 Hip Hop Morning Show.
We are excited to announce our collboration with the House of Dasha, DeSoto, Tx as the Official Cosmetics Sponsor for DFW Teen Fashion Week®. House of Dasha will supply all of our cosmetic needs for runway day.
House of Dasha provides next beauty must-have like Dasha Cosmetics LipCream is the hottest new trend in lip color. Dasha LipCream combines high intensity pigments with moisturizer for long lasting, vibrant, and absolutely gorgeous lips. Our partnership was truly a no brainer!
Runway is Life Fashion Show 6p
The Lofty Spaces 816 Montgomery Dallas, TX 75215
DFW Teen Fashion Week® is a philanthropic event dedicated to improving the quality of life while boosting positive self-image of today's teen/young adults through fashion. The 2017 will highlight and bring preventive awareness to a subject that is so very delicate - Teen Suicide. We understand that we must actively partake in preventive care to ensure the mental health, wealth and success teens and young adults. Since 2014 there has been a global increase in Teen Suicide ranging from ages 15-24, which is our demographic.
With our platform, we have the opportunity to reach and impact thousands of young adults in the DFW Metroplex. Our ultimate goal is to Help and Educate while providing Resources and Encouragement to our youth which has allowed us to cross paths and partner with the Grant Halndation Foundation, a Non Profit orgnization. Grant Halliburton Foundation works to strengthen the network of mental health resources for children, teens and young adults; promote better mental health; and prevent suicide. The Foundation provides mental health education, training and support to more than 21,000 students, educators, parents and professionals annually.
DFW Teen Fashion Week® wcj is powered by ICONIQ Teen Development/
Our Charities: DFW Teen Fashion Week® gives back the gift of "APPROACHING LIFE WITH CONFIDENCE & STYLE" to young ladies and gentlemen everywhere. We Sponsor the following Charities:
Divine Girls Home is a safe nurturing and loving environment for young ladies to receive love, encouragement, education and skills to become self-sufficient in society. The owner of this organization is Beverly Chavers-Foster.
The Red Chair Project is a non-profit organization for Sickle Cell Awareness. The visionary behind this project is Sharonda Sikes who also is a Sickle Cell carrier. "Don't Suffer in Silence"
Both of these courageous women selflessly give of themselves in order to help others, mainly our youth. It is our goal to help assist them on this journey giving back through fashion.
EMAIL: mediapress@
DFW TEEN FASHION WEEK 2016 FEATURED ON CW33 FASHION FIX (https://goo.gl/
(CLICK ON LINK TO WATCH!)
Media Contact
Cassie Cole
TaWanna Haswell
mediapress@dfwteenfashionweek.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse