Country(s)
Industry News
Vintage Flying Museum to Hold 27th Annual Big Band Hangar Dance
Iconic B-17 Bomber Makes Homecoming at the Dance on October 21, 2017
FORT WORTH, Texas - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Vintage Flying Museum will hold its 27th Annual Big Band Hangar Dance and Silent Auction on Saturday, October 21, 2017. This event is a major fundraiser for the museum, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation.
"This year, we are excited to welcome back Madras Maiden, the B-17 formerly known as Chuckie, which was the bomber that started the Vintage Flying Museum. She will serve as the backdrop for the dance," said Charlyn 'Chuckie' Hospers, Director of the Vintage Flying Museum. "We hope everyone comes out to welcome this remarkable aircraft back – and to enjoy a fun evening of dinner and dancing."
This is the original hangar dance in the area and is staged in an authentic WWII B-29 hangar. The Dynamic Swing Machine band will take you back in history and provide big band sounds for a nostalgic evening of fun. Some of our attendees traditionally dress up in 40s attire or as their favorite aviators or other service members. Period dress is optional, and we award prizes for the best period attire.
Dinner will be served from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., with dancing from 8:00 p.m. – midnight. The event is BYOB with soft drinks and snacks available for purchase.
Advanced dinner and dance tickets are $55. Dance only tickets are $35 in advance, or $40 at the door. Reserved tables are available with the purchase of ten tickets. Corporate tables are also available for $1,200. For an additional cost, those attending can take a nostalgic flight over the city of Fort Worth in a DC-3 (weather permitting). Flights will begin at 5 p.m.
Tickets are sold at the Vintage Flying Museum, 505 N.W. 38th Street, Hangar 33 South, Fort Worth, TX 76106. Call 817-624-1935 wcj for information and ticket sales. Tickets are also available on the museum's website, www.vintageflyingmuseum.org.
The Vintage Flying Museum of Fort Worth, Texas, brings aviation history to life. The Vintage Flying Museum, a 501(c)(3) organization, features over 20 aircraft - including flying war machines from the Commemorative Air Force and Greatest Generation Aircraft. Guests experience the true nuts and bolts of vintage aviation as our volunteers restore and preserve historic aircraft to flying condition right in front of their eyes. From aviation history to aerospace fundamentals and career opportunities, students experience a hands-on approach to aviation in our education programs. Demonstration aircraft give guests the opportunity to experience historic aviation in the way it was meant to be experienced - in the air! Join us to experience aviation - inside and out.
Contact
Chuckie Hospers
***@vintageflyingmuseum.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse