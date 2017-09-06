News By Tag
LiveEdu to Launch Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign
LiveEdu, the live and video tutorial learning platform where you can learn how to build real products is now on Indiegogo.
LiveEdu is a live and video tutorial learning platform where content creators teach learners how to build real products. You can use practical tutorial projects to learn how to build products from the fields programming, game development, data analytics, design, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies.
With LiveEdu you'll be able to:
· Watch and learn how to build a complete product from beginning to end
· wcj Watch sessions live or as an archived video
· Download videos and project files to practice with
· Re-build projects yourself
· Get instant answers on your questions in the interactive live chat
· Be in a supportive peer-to-peer knowledge sharing community of like-minded people
· Improve your job market skills and make more money in your career
After initially launching their beta version at the end of 2015 under the name 'Livecoding.tv' with programming related content, the name was changed to 'LiveEdu' in May 2017. The focus expanded to include 6 more topics and shifted to concentrate mainly on educational premium tutorial projects. LiveEdu has already been used by over 1,000,000 people from 194 countries since it was launched. More than 13,000 content creators have created over 200,000 hours of video content. The parent company of LiveEdu.tv is LiveEdu Inc. based in San Francisco, CA. Their mission is to be the place on the web for project-based learning.
Contact Info
• Name of Media Contact: Julia Bentley
• Title: Marketing - LiveEdu
• Company Name: LiveEdu
• Contact Phone Number: N/A
• Contact E-mail: marketing@liveedu.tv
• Campaign Page URL: https://indiegogo.liveedu.tv/
Contact
Julia Bentley
Marketing - LiveEdu
***@liveedu.tv
