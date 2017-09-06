News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Children's Charities to Benefit from Wine Festival To Help Fund All-Inclusive Park in Milton
Wine aficionados are encouraged to attend this event held on Sept. 22
"We are thrilled to be a part of this inaugural Milton Wine Festival," said Amanda White, Children's Charities Co-founder. "We recently finalized the plans for construction for the all-inclusive play park in Milton, and we look forward to our groundbreaking in 2018. The monies collected from the Milton Wine Festival will be used to purchase additional equipment and playground structures that will be used by children of all abilities and disabilities in North Fulton and the other surrounding four counties."
General admission tickets for the tasting will be $50 and will include a commemorative shirt, beautiful monogrammed tasting glass, and festival entry at 6 pm. VIP tickets will be $75 and will allow for early entry into the VIP room located in the Milton Community Hall adjacent to the plaza at 5 pm.
"Pinnacle Beverage Group is proud to be able to support such a worthy cause such as Children's Charities for this inaugural," said Chuck Squires, President of Pinnacle. "Wine festivals are a terrific way to bring the community wcj together with entertainment while also using the event to educate the public on the many philanthropic projects occurring in our neighborhood."
For more information on the Milton Wine Festival, please visit www.miltonwinefestival.com or to learn more about Children's Charities, please visit www.childrenscharitiesga.orgor contact Amanda White at 404-217-4643 or childrenscharitiesga@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse