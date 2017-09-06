 
Industry News





Children's Charities to Benefit from Wine Festival To Help Fund All-Inclusive Park in Milton

Wine aficionados are encouraged to attend this event held on Sept. 22
 
 
ATLANTA - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- More than 100 wines will take center stage on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at the inaugural Milton Wine Festival. Held at the Milton City Hall Community Plaza (2006 Heritage Walk). The public event will last from 6 - 8 p.m.  A VIP tasting of 25 exclusive international wines will be reserved for an exclusive area from 5 - 8 p.m.  Hosted by Pinnacle Beverage Group, tickets are now on sale www.miltonwinefestival.comwith a portion of the sale benefiting Children's Charities, a Milton-based non-profit for children.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this inaugural Milton Wine Festival," said Amanda White, Children's Charities Co-founder.  "We recently finalized the plans for construction for the all-inclusive play park in Milton, and we look forward to our groundbreaking in 2018.  The monies collected from the Milton Wine Festival will be used to purchase additional equipment and playground structures that will be used by children of all abilities and disabilities in North Fulton and the other surrounding four counties."

General admission tickets for the tasting will be $50 and will include a commemorative shirt, beautiful monogrammed tasting glass, and festival entry at 6 pm.  VIP tickets will be $75 and will allow for early entry into the VIP room located in the Milton Community Hall adjacent to the plaza at 5 pm.

"Pinnacle Beverage Group is proud to be able to support such a worthy cause such as Children's Charities for this inaugural," said Chuck Squires, President of Pinnacle.  "Wine festivals are a terrific way to bring the community wcj together with entertainment while also using the event to educate the public on the many philanthropic projects occurring in our neighborhood."

For more information on the Milton Wine Festival, please visit www.miltonwinefestival.com or to learn more about Children's Charities, please visit www.childrenscharitiesga.orgor contact Amanda White at 404-217-4643 or childrenscharitiesga@gmail.com.
