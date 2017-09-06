 
September 2017





Mike McLean,Senior Vice President, IntellectualPropertyServices,TechInsights to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today Mike McLean, Senior Vice President, Intellectual Property Services, TechInsights will speak at the Knowledge Congress' webcast entitled: "Intellectual Property Due Diligence in M&A Transactions: A Legal and Valuation Guide LIVE Webcast". This event is scheduled for September 28, 2017 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/intellectual-property-law/intellectual-property-due-diligence-in-ma-transactions

About Mike McLean

Mike is a recognized leader in the Intellectual Property and Patent Strategy market. He is respected and sought after for his ability to assess complex situations and apply technical intelligence to ensure fact-based IP decisions related to patent licensing, patent portfolio management, and IP monetization. He works closely with the technology practices of major law firms, the in-house corporate counsel teams of key technology companies, and external licensing agencies where he helps develop, support, and execute high-return patent strategies.

About TechInsights

For over a quarter-of-a-century, intellectual property teams and outside legal counsel have trusted TechInsights' Intellectual Property Services to prove patent value and enable sound, fact-based IP decisions. Our Patent and Technology analysts have become an extension of some of the most wcj advanced IP teams including 37 of the top 50 U.S. patent holders.

By combining deep patent knowledge with the most advanced reverse engineering and technical analysis capabilities in the world we have demonstrated an unrivaled ability to match patents to products and deliver solid evidence of use in advance technology markets.

Our clients use our insights to develop successful IP strategies that optimize the value of their patent portfolio, protect their competitive position, assert their IP or defend their position.

Event Synopsis:

To protect buyers in merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions from potential liability arising from intellectual property issues, IP due diligence is a must. Practitioners often make unnecessary IP ownership assumptions because they often overlook key transaction structure and drafting considerations. As a result, post transaction operations can be compromised.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will help the legal practitioners understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of IP Due Diligence in M&A Transactions and will underscore best practices during any corporate transaction.

Key topics include:

·         IP Due Diligence

·         Notable Case Law

·         Common Pitfalls

·         Key Legal Considerations

·         Best Practices

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

