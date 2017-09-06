 
News By Tag
* La Law Firm
* American Bar Association
* Young Lawyer Division Liaison
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

The American Bar Association, Forum on Franchising Welcomes Lulu Chiu Gomez as the YLD Liaison

 
 
Lulu Chiu Gomez
Lulu Chiu Gomez
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* La Law Firm
* American Bar Association
* Young Lawyer Division Liaison

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Snell & Wilmer is pleased to announce that Lulu Chiu Gomez, an associate in the firm's Los Angeles office, has been elected as the Young Lawyer Division (YLD) Liaison to the Governing Committee of the American Bar Association, Forum on Franchising. Gomez began her two-year term on August 14, 2017.

The American Bar Association, Forum on Franchising is the preeminent forum for the study and discussion of the legal aspects of franchising. The group strives to provide high quality educational programs and publications on the legal aspects of franchising, as well as to stimulate discussion of the legal aspects of franchising in order to educate the legal community and the franchising community on issues of current concern. The YLD represents the newest members of the profession and is open to American Bar Association members under 36 years old or admitted to practice for five years or less. More information about The American Bar Association, Forum on Franchising is avaliable online at https://www.americanbar.org/groups/franchising.html.

At Snell & Wilmer, Gomez's practice is concentrated in corporate and wcj securities. She advises clients on franchise and distribution laws, including the establishment of new franchise systems, regulatory compliance, franchise structuring and franchisor-franchisee relationship issues, and exemption-based franchising. Gomez also counsels both franchise and general corporate clients, on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, private placements and venture capital financings, securities offerings, and securities law compliance.

Gomez received her J.D. in 2012 from UCLA School of Law and is an active member of Cal Alumni of Los Angeles. As well as being elected as the YLD Liaison to the Governing Committee of the American Bar Association, Forum on Franchising, Gomez has been a member of the organization's Membership Committee since 2015. More information about Gomez's practice avaliable online at https://www.swlaw.com/people/lulu_chiu_gomez.

About Snell & Wilmer

Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Los Angeles and Orange County, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.

Contact
Alie Quistberg
***@swlaw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@swlaw.com Email Verified
Tags:La Law Firm, American Bar Association, Young Lawyer Division Liaison
Industry:Legal
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Snell & Wilmer News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share