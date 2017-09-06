News By Tag
The American Bar Association, Forum on Franchising Welcomes Lulu Chiu Gomez as the YLD Liaison
The American Bar Association, Forum on Franchising is the preeminent forum for the study and discussion of the legal aspects of franchising. The group strives to provide high quality educational programs and publications on the legal aspects of franchising, as well as to stimulate discussion of the legal aspects of franchising in order to educate the legal community and the franchising community on issues of current concern. The YLD represents the newest members of the profession and is open to American Bar Association members under 36 years old or admitted to practice for five years or less. More information about The American Bar Association, Forum on Franchising is avaliable online at https://www.americanbar.org/
At Snell & Wilmer, Gomez's practice is concentrated in corporate and wcj securities. She advises clients on franchise and distribution laws, including the establishment of new franchise systems, regulatory compliance, franchise structuring and franchisor-franchisee relationship issues, and exemption-based franchising. Gomez also counsels both franchise and general corporate clients, on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, private placements and venture capital financings, securities offerings, and securities law compliance.
Gomez received her J.D. in 2012 from UCLA School of Law and is an active member of Cal Alumni of Los Angeles. As well as being elected as the YLD Liaison to the Governing Committee of the American Bar Association, Forum on Franchising, Gomez has been a member of the organization's Membership Committee since 2015. More information about Gomez's practice avaliable online at https://www.swlaw.com/
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Los Angeles and Orange County, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
