News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Archiware optimizes Cloud features in P5 Software Suite Version 5.5
Cloud storage is an expandable and affordable offsite solution that facilitates data management. Businesses can save hardware costs, reduce complexity and access data regardless of location. Archiware P5 Suite version 5.5 optimizes and increases flexibility by introducing cloud storage as a new backup and archive target. In addition to Amazon S3, the newly released version allows customers to back up and archive data to Amazon Glacier, Backblaze and Generic S3 cloud services.
A significant feature of P5 Suite version 5.5 is the choice between two archiving modes. The Pool Format includes wcj all the familiar, powerful features of P5 and supports disk, tape and cloud storage. The Object Format enables single-file access without P5 and share-ability for cooperative workflows in the cloud.
The new Client-to-Client sync functionality radically simplifies data transfer between two machines. Archiware P5 Suite version 5.5 eliminates server involvement during synchronization. The customer can now alleviate the main server load and no longer requires intermediate storage.
New features of P5 version 5.5 include post-archive preview generation, clip handling and automatic sorting of cloned volume sets. In the P5 user interface, the new version enables users to grant operating privileges and assign separate passwords to selected individuals. Additionally, the automatic backup of archive indexes improves the management and security of assets.
Archiware P5 Version 5.5 is now available as an upgrade or 30-day free trial on http://p5.archiware.com/
Contact
Archiware GmbH
Lana Tannir - Marketing Manager
***@archiware.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse