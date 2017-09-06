 
Annual Holiday Shopping Event to Benefit FreeStore FoodBank

Hundreds to attend Cincy Chic's "Seasonably Chic Showcase" Nov. 4 — a day of shopping, pampering and fun, all to benefit the FreeStore FoodBank
 
 
CINCINNATI - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Get ready to shop till you drop, all for a great cause! Cincy Chic is hosting its annual Seasonably Chic Showcase, an event that includes shopping with 40+ local businesses, hand-making gifts, pampering, a fashion show and more, all to benefit the FreeStore FoodBank. The event will take place from on November 4 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at The Phoenix downtown.

Guests will enjoy shopping with a variety of local businesses, refreshments, complimentary 10-minute back massages, an interactive ornament decorating area for kids, canvas painting brunch 'n' learns, and a freeze modeling fashion show showcasing the latest winter trends. Plus, more than $3,000 in prizes. Attendees are asked to bring a canned good for the FreeStore FoodBank to get free entry, a swag bag, and complimentary gift wrapping.

General admission to the event is free, but you can purchase a $5 "Brunch 'n' Learn ticket. All proceeds benefit the FreeStore FoodBank. More than 500 attendees are expected.

"Hunger affects people you see every day - the cashier at the grocery store, a child in your son or daughter's class, the senior down the street who requires expensive medications," said Kurt Reiber, President and CEO of wcj the Freestore Foodbank. "We truly appreciate Cincy Chic's continued support as we work to make sure that children and families in our community have enough to eat."

The Phoenix is located at 812 Race St. Cincinnati OH 45202. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.cincychic.com/events.

Sponsors include: St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Painting with a Twist (Mason and West), Victory Wellness & Medspa, Ideal Image, Up2Tempo, Tobey 1 Originals with Tami Seurkamp, Lularoe with Danielle, Jamberry with Sarah Nelson & Gina Parsley, Pure Romance by Amy Emerson, Tiffany Brennan - Rodan + Fields, Champion Windows, LeiMarie Limited, FREEWHEELER, BubbaRub LLC, Stella & Dot with Audrey Meade, Rebekah Dunning - AdvoCare Independent Distributor, Sparkle for Good, Senegence (Lipsense) with Krystie Berberich, DoTerra with Rhonda, Beautycounter with Kate Cunningham, Miss Em's, Walton Creek Boutique, Urban Design Gallery, Ever Skin Care with Leslie Young, Fly Ground Clothing, The Plastic Surgery Group, Freestore Foodbank, Twin Spire Photography, Jennifer Blades Personal Stylist, Heyman Talent Agency

Contact
Amy Scalia
***@cincychic.com
End
