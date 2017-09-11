News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Theatre School At North Coast Rep Presents: The Perfectly Imperfect World Of 'The Giver'
Director Benjamin Cole explains that "The Giver" was one of his favorite books as a pre-teen. He says it inspired him to imagine both a perfect world, free of suffering, and a world so imperfect it was free of art and expression: "Like Jonas, I could not bear a world so "perfect." For every hopeful thought, unfortunately, some sacrifice must be made. Even in an "equal" world, many are left frustrated and unsatisfied."
Through this astonishing and moving adaptation, you will discover what it means to grow up, to grow wise, and to take control of your own destiny. "This production seeks to explore the dark secrets and hypocrisy behind a world so bent on making a society better. . ." and reminds us that "the importance of the human struggle. . . allows us to pursue our dreams freely" states Benjamin Cole.
The cast includes: Mo Hetzer from Carmel Valley, Brigette Hobbs - Solana Beach, Morgan Lane - Del Mar, Emmy MacRae - Carmel Valley, Wendy Maddox - Carlsbad, Alexis Maltzman and Sophie Maretz - Carmel Valley, Alex Poplawsky - San Diego, Georgia Sims – Solana Beach, Dillon Siry – Rancho Santa Fe, Lily Tanghe – Del Mar and John Tessmer – La Jolla, wcj with Student Assistant Director, Annabelle Chambers - Carlsbad and Stage Manager, Erica Rothman.
The Giver runs October 5-8, 2017, with performances at 10:00am and 5:00pm October 5-7th and 10:00am October 8th. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Solana Beach, CA 92075. For more information, please call 858-481-1055, visit our website https://northcoastreptheatreschool.org/
####
About The Theatre School At North Coast Rep:
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep encourages young minds to explore the adventures of live performance so they can further understand and appreciate it as an art form. With this foundation, we are dedicated to educating future theatre professionals in the highest standards of the most essential elements of theatre, and inspiring students to become lifelong theatre supporters. Our Theatre School offers a multi-faceted array of cultural and educational programs to students from grades K-12 throughout San Diego County to provide them with the skills and confidence they need to excel in any profession. Our vision is to offer classes, productions, workshops, and training designed to educate students, and enrich their appreciation of diverse cultural and theatrical experiences. We strive to challenge students to go beyond basic training, and take ownership of choices and personal development. We strongly support student's freedom of expression, and inspire exploration of creative release. It is our goal to build student's self-confidence and enhance their public-speaking skills all while having fun and expanding their awareness of the magic of live theatre.
Contact
North Coast Repertory Theatre
***@northcoastrep.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 11, 2017