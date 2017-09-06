Walters Group Begins Construction of Cornerstone at Seaside

New Apartment Community to Revive Distressed Area in Seaside Heights

Cornerstone at Seaside Rendering

Contact

Caryl Communications

Evelyn Weiss Francisco

***@caryl.com Caryl CommunicationsEvelyn Weiss Francisco

End

-- Cornerstone at Seaside, a new age (55+) and income-restricted apartment community, is under construction following the demolition of the former Travel Inn Motel, Seaside Lumber yard and hardware store and a five-family apartment building. Located at the corner of Bay Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue, the complex will bring new life to a long-neglected area in need of redevelopment, according to the Walters Group, developer of the project.Demolition had begun in March of this year. Cornerstone at Seaside is slated for completion by November 2018. The 91-unit housing community will offer high-end apartments in one- and two-bedroom layouts. The income-restricted units will be open to older adults who do not make more than 60 percent of the county's median income."Cornerstone at Seaside will address local housing needs by providing high-quality apartments with numerous services and amenities for older adults who are cost burdened," said Ed Walters, Jr., president and founder of Walters Group. "This development will allow residents to age in a safe, affordable and well-built home."Cornerstone wcj at Seaside is designed to achieve LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and ENERGY STAR® status for incorporating a number of sustainable features. As an energy-efficient and green property, Cornerstone at Seaside will feature non-invasive landscaping, the use of recycled materials during construction and a close proximity to local retailers. In addition, Energy Star appliances will help residents with long-term reductions in utility costs.Walters Group has several planned and ongoing income-restricted housing developments throughout the state of New Jersey. Since December 2016, the developer has completed Cornerstone at Barnegat and Cornerstone at Lacey. Nearing completion is Cornerstone at Toms River with a grand opening slated for September.The Walters Group manages every aspect of a development from design and construction to property management. For more information, visit www.walters-group.com.