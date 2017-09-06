News By Tag
Jack B. Parson Companies Receives Award Of Merit From Utah Safety Council
An organization must have an incident rate that is below the national average in order to receive an Award of Merit. The organization must also demonstrate improvement, or sustain an excellent record.
Jack B. Parson President Bob Rowberry said that the goal is for safety to be a lifestyle for all employees. "We at Jack B. Parson Companies feel it is a great honor to be recognized for our safety performance,"
Jack B. Parson Companies submitted three years' worth of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Injury Information and was then ranked by their incident rate. There were only three total recordable cases within the three year period. One of the incidents occurred in 2014, and the other two occurred in 2015. One of the accidents that occurred in 2014 required employee time away from work. There were no recordable incidents in 2016. During the three year timeframe, there were 590,577 average man hours worked per year.
Jack B. Parson Companies also met all other safety program requirements. The requirements included (but were not limited to) holding quarterly safety meetings, having and following a safety and health program with a regular review, having a written plan, wcj performing regular inspections, providing employee safety training on all OSHA-required topics, and not sustaining any work-related fatalities during the three year time frame.
# # #
About Jack B. Parson Companies: Jack B. Parson Companies has worked to be The Preferred Source of quality ready-mixed concrete in Utah and Idaho for over 60 years. The company has received numerous awards recognizing its achievements in safety, quality, innovation, and service. From the roads you drive on to the parks you play in, you can count on the Jack B. Parson team to manufacture and deliver quality products and projects in a safe, timely, and efficient manner.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Cami Dellamore at 801-409-2493 or email at Cami.Dellamore@
