South Shore Chamber of Commerce to release 2030 Housing Report at September 21st breakfast
The event will run from 7:44 to 9:00 a.m. at Lombardo's, 6 Billings Street, Randolph during which a housing report to promote economic growth will be released. The housing strategy is a follow-up to implement South Shore 2030: Choosing Our Future a multi-year effort dedicated to crafting a comprehensive economic and community development plan for the South Shore. The initiative is focused on bringing jobs to the region and building stronger local communities. The report, underwritten by Rockland Trust, will highlight the need for significant new housing and the type of housing needed to grow the South Shore economy.
Earlier this year the South Shore Chamber of Commerce was named the first business organization to receive a Housing Hero Award from the Massachusetts Housing Partnership (MHP) in recognition of its leadership in promoting housing and economic development.
Speakers will include: Clark Ziegler of the Mass Housing Partnership who will present an overview of the state's housing situation and economic competitiveness, Christopher Oddleifson, CEO of Rockland Trust and Chairman of the Chamber's Housing Work Group who will discuss the Chamber's housing agenda and Chrystal Kornegay, Undersecretary for Housing and Community Development will discuss the state's perspective on housing.
Some believe that Massachusetts is in a housing crisis. The average price for a home in Mass. broke $400,000 for the first time this summer and supply is historically low. In May, usually one of the busiest months of the year for real estate sales, there were under 4,000 houses on the market statewide, wcj compared to 18,000 available in May 2006 – the last time prices were close to this high.
For more information or to register to attend, please contact theinrichs@southshorechamber.org.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
