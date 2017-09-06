 
Speech Processing Solutions announces new version of Philips Voice Recorder App for iOS

New free app offers premium recording and features to mobile users
 
 
ATLANTA - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional dictation solutions has launched a brand new version of their Philips voice recorder app for iOS. The updated app includes premium recording and editing features and is now free to download, enabling iOS users to enjoy the functionality and productivity of high-quality dictation and voice technology.

"Dictation isn't just for attorneys, physicians and insurance adjusters. It can help anyone work more efficiently and productively to truly make their time count in both their personal and professional lives," explains Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "The new version of the iOS app includes premium features that weren't previously available to free app users. Now everyone who downloads the app will have expanded functionality to help them save time and do more on their smartphones."

New features in the free app include:

·         Car Mode: Designed for safer dictation, the app's new Car Mode displays extra-large buttons and allows recording from the phone's home screen. Perfect for busy users on the go, Car Mode allows for safer, easier dictation to decrease distractions while driving.

·         Editing functionality: Professional voice file editing features include removing or adding sections of recordings, allowing users to create a full, seamless thought concept while dictating.

·         Simple Sharing: Recordings from the app can be easily sent via email, WhatsApp or Bluetooth for simple sharing of lists, documents and ideas.

·         Updated user interface: More intuitive than ever, the new, sleek user interface is perfect for beginner dictation users and seasoned pros, alike.

Turn audio into written text in no time

The new app version works in perfect harmony with Philips' cloud dictation workflow solution, SpeechLive, which offers additional services such as browser-based file management, automatic speech recognition and a transcription service, where trained professionals can transcribe even the most complex documents on users' behalf. SpeechLive and the new app also allow users to easily save and send dictations to their personal administrators for streamlined transcription workflow and note sharing.

From reliable, high-quality hardware input devices, such as the renowned Philips wcj SpeechMike Premium, to its wide variety of workflow and transcription software solutions, Philips has long established itself as a leader in the dictation industry. The newly updated iOS app closely follows the recently announced app update for Android, launched in May 2017, which includes the same premium features at no cost to users.

The new free Philips voice recorder app can be downloaded from the ITunes store for iOS (https://itunes.apple.com/app/philips-dictation-recorder/i...) and for Android users from the Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.speech&...).

For more information on the app and the SpeechLive cloud-based solution, visit: www.speechlive.com

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (http://www.speech.com/) is the global number one in professional dictation solutions. Founded in Austria in 1954 as part of Philips, the company has been the driving force behind innovative speech-to-text solutions for over 60 years. The company has developed ground-breaking products, such as the mobile Philips SpeechAir device, the Philips PocketMemo voice recorder, the Philips SpeechMike Premium USB dictation microphone and the Philips voice recorder app for smartphones, thus delivering its promise of excellence and outstanding quality. Thanks to the latest innovation, Philips SpeechLive, designed as a cloud-based workflow solution, recording dictations is quicker and easier than ever. The tailored range of products and services offered by Speech Processing Solutions helps professional users to save time and resources and to work at maximum efficiency.

