Speech Processing Solutions announces new version of Philips Voice Recorder App for iOS
New free app offers premium recording and features to mobile users
"Dictation isn't just for attorneys, physicians and insurance adjusters. It can help anyone work more efficiently and productively to truly make their time count in both their personal and professional lives," explains Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "The new version of the iOS app includes premium features that weren't previously available to free app users. Now everyone who downloads the app will have expanded functionality to help them save time and do more on their smartphones."
New features in the free app include:
· Car Mode: Designed for safer dictation, the app's new Car Mode displays extra-large buttons and allows recording from the phone's home screen. Perfect for busy users on the go, Car Mode allows for safer, easier dictation to decrease distractions while driving.
· Editing functionality:
· Simple Sharing: Recordings from the app can be easily sent via email, WhatsApp or Bluetooth for simple sharing of lists, documents and ideas.
· Updated user interface: More intuitive than ever, the new, sleek user interface is perfect for beginner dictation users and seasoned pros, alike.
Turn audio into written text in no time
The new app version works in perfect harmony with Philips' cloud dictation workflow solution, SpeechLive, which offers additional services such as browser-based file management, automatic speech recognition and a transcription service, where trained professionals can transcribe even the most complex documents on users' behalf. SpeechLive and the new app also allow users to easily save and send dictations to their personal administrators for streamlined transcription workflow and note sharing.
From reliable, high-quality hardware input devices, such as the renowned Philips wcj SpeechMike Premium, to its wide variety of workflow and transcription software solutions, Philips has long established itself as a leader in the dictation industry. The newly updated iOS app closely follows the recently announced app update for Android, launched in May 2017, which includes the same premium features at no cost to users.
The new free Philips voice recorder app can be downloaded from the ITunes store for iOS (https://itunes.apple.com/
For more information on the app and the SpeechLive cloud-based solution, visit: www.speechlive.com
About Speech Processing Solutions
Speech Processing Solutions (http://www.speech.com/)
Contact
Michaela Kraft
***@speech.com
