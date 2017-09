The Grant Hero Foundation Aims to Disrupt the Nonprofit Industry With Ethereum Blockchain Technology

The Grant Hero Foundation provides trust and transparency in charitable giving

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Blockchain

* Cryptocurrency

* Nonprofit Industry:

* Non-profit Location:

* Dallas - Texas - US Subject:

* Products

Contact

Grant Hero Marketing Department

***@granthero.ngo Grant Hero Marketing Department

End

-- The Grant Hero Foundation, an emerging startup in the $400B annual non-profit industry is announcing that it will offer a crowdsale of $25 million in GIVE Coins to seed the first decentralized, direct charitable giving asset built on blockchain technology. Crowdsale funds will be leveraged to build a global ecosystem consisting of coin holders, donors, recipients, partners, merchants, and foundations;all providing services and support for each other within the non-profit sector. As the usage and adoption of the GIVE Coin increases, the coin holder's giving power, tax-donation receipt amount, and overall asset value appreciates in return.The Grant Hero Foundation, is a decentralized non-profit organization that fosters direct personal giving. Grant Hero enables donors to create and award personal grants direct to recipients, offering complete autonomy and transparency in the giving process. The foundation's mission is to provide decentralization, autonomy, and transparency to charitable giving. Ultimately, to ensure accountability while providing those in need with the maximum support from a donor's gift which enables recipients to reach their full potential.Central to the Grant Hero ecosystem is the GIVE Coin, a cryptonized asset and network access token which enable holders to create and award direct personal grants, donate assets for social good, or purchase products and services related to the non-profit industry. The GIVE Coin utilizes GiveChain™, a technology created by Grant Hero that anchors giving data to the blockchain. In other words, provides a receipt of giving history for each donation. This receipt provides irrefutable proof of the giving data recorded at a specific time."By leveraging wcj blockchain technology, the Grant Hero platform and GIVE Coin provides donors reduced transaction costs, full transparency, and complete trust. Donees receive a minimum of 90% of the intended gift while donors receive a tax-donation receipt in return for their social good. For the first time, we are placing the giving power back into the hands of the public, and empowering them to dictate their own cause, gift path, and recipient, says Damon Nam, founder and Chief Giving Officer at The Grant Hero Foundation."The Grant Hero Foundation is offering contributors the opportunity to purchase a packaged bundle of its source code and GIVE Coins together at http://crowdsale.granthero.ngo during its crowdsale this Fall. Raising the crowdsale max cap of $25 million will create $17.5 million in foundation grants, that will be awarded to the public and largely accelerate the foundation's growth as well as impact many lives across the world.About The Grant Hero FoundationThe Grant Hero Foundation is a decentralized non-profit organization that fosters direct personal giving. Grant Hero enables donors to create and award personal grants direct to recipients, offering complete autonomy and transparency in the giving process.The foundation's mission is to provide decentralization, autonomy, and transparency to charitable giving. Ultimately, to ensure accountability while providing those in need with the maximum support from a donor's gift which enables recipients to reach their full potential. For more information about the Grant Hero Foundation and GIVE Coin, please visit: http://granthero.ngo