The Grant Hero Foundation Aims to Disrupt the Nonprofit Industry With Ethereum Blockchain Technology
The Grant Hero Foundation provides trust and transparency in charitable giving
The Grant Hero Foundation, is a decentralized non-profit organization that fosters direct personal giving. Grant Hero enables donors to create and award personal grants direct to recipients, offering complete autonomy and transparency in the giving process. The foundation's mission is to provide decentralization, autonomy, and transparency to charitable giving. Ultimately, to ensure accountability while providing those in need with the maximum support from a donor's gift which enables recipients to reach their full potential.
Central to the Grant Hero ecosystem is the GIVE Coin, a cryptonized asset and network access token which enable holders to create and award direct personal grants, donate assets for social good, or purchase products and services related to the non-profit industry. The GIVE Coin utilizes GiveChain™, a technology created by Grant Hero that anchors giving data to the blockchain. In other words, provides a receipt of giving history for each donation. This receipt provides irrefutable proof of the giving data recorded at a specific time.
"By leveraging wcj blockchain technology, the Grant Hero platform and GIVE Coin provides donors reduced transaction costs, full transparency, and complete trust. Donees receive a minimum of 90% of the intended gift while donors receive a tax-donation receipt in return for their social good. For the first time, we are placing the giving power back into the hands of the public, and empowering them to dictate their own cause, gift path, and recipient, says Damon Nam, founder and Chief Giving Officer at The Grant Hero Foundation."
The Grant Hero Foundation is offering contributors the opportunity to purchase a packaged bundle of its source code and GIVE Coins together at http://crowdsale.granthero.ngo during its crowdsale this Fall. Raising the crowdsale max cap of $25 million will create $17.5 million in foundation grants, that will be awarded to the public and largely accelerate the foundation's growth as well as impact many lives across the world.
About The Grant Hero Foundation
The foundation's mission is to provide decentralization, autonomy, and transparency to charitable giving. Ultimately, to ensure accountability while providing those in need with the maximum support from a donor's gift which enables recipients to reach their full potential. For more information about the Grant Hero Foundation and GIVE Coin, please visit: http://granthero.ngo.
