CATOU at The Secret Fashion Show in Munich, Germany

Contact

Sassy B Worldwide Productions, Inc.

Beatrice Davis

***@sassybworldwide.com Sassy B Worldwide Productions, Inc.Beatrice Davis

End

--Catou recently announced their plans to enter the German fashion market to showcase their new line men & women's couture style. Germany today is known for its cosmopolitan fashion style. Germany's burgeoning fashion scene is becoming more influential.Catou was founded in 2002 by Berny Martin, who came to the USA from Haiti as a young, creative and ambitious designer. His determination paid off as evidenced by the high-profile clientele he has established over the past 15 years. In 2005 he produced the first "Midwest Fashion Week" to showcase the taste and talent of the corn belt region of America to the world-renowned fashion weeks in NYC, LA, Paris or Milan.The genius of Martin's style appeals to both men and women. His evolving creativity has laid the foundation for his signature designs sought after by the major fashion shows around the world popularity with high profiled individuals and celebrities. Martin's new collection will help to cement his place within the fashion industry with this couture line.Berny Martin states "I want to bring a flair and comfort to my designs wcj without losing the elegance and sophistication. It is important to understand how fashion is constantly changing and evolving with fabric and lifestyle."Today the paradigm of fashion is shifting, bringing a new and fresher attitude to fashion. Germany brought Jill Saunders and Karl Lagerfeld to universal prominence. They can now add Berny Martin to their listContactBeatrice DavisSassy B Worldwide Productions, Inc.773-525-5744 w 312-933-5744 cvspbea@gmail.com