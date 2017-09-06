News By Tag
Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) Receives 2017 Corporate Excellence Award
Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine selected IPD as Recognized Leader in Engine Part Manufacturing - California
"IPD is honored to be recognized as a leader in engine parts manufacturing. IPD has over 60 years of manufacturing experience, focusing on quality, innovation, service and support in a complex and competitive marketplace for engine repair parts," notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Manager for IPD. IPD offers an extensive line wcj of premium level engine components for a wide range of engines and industries.
About Industrial Parts Depot (IPD)
IPD is a leading aftermarket provider of engine components for heavy-duty diesel and spark-ignited gas powered engines. Since 1955, IPD has focused on helping equipment owners reduce their costs while improving uptime. IPD continues to build on over 60 years of manufacturing experience with quality products, technical innovation, and superior customer service and support.
About CV Magazine
Created by a highly experienced and passionate team of business experts, advisors and insiders, Corporate Vision provides discerning readers worldwide with a wealth of news, features and comment on the corporate issues of the day.
