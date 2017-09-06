Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) Receives 2017 Corporate Excellence Award

Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine selected IPD as Recognized Leader in Engine Part Manufacturing - California

CV Magazine - 2017 Corporate Excellence Awards

-- Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine unveiled their Corporate Excellence Awards for 2017, and IPD was awarded, "". These awards recognize the very best in the business, the paragons that are succeeding in their endeavours, innovating, growing and improving."IPD is honored to be recognized as a leader in engine parts manufacturing. IPD has over 60 years of manufacturing experience, focusing on quality, innovation, service and support in a complex and competitive marketplace for engine repair parts," notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Manager for IPD. IPD offers an extensive line wcj of premium level engine components for a wide range of engines and industries.IPD Website: http://www.ipdparts.com# # #IPD is a leading aftermarket provider of engine components for heavy-duty diesel and spark-ignited gas powered engines. Since 1955, IPD has focused on helping equipment owners reduce their costs while improving uptime. IPD continues to build on over 60 years of manufacturing experience with quality products, technical innovation, and superior customer service and support.Created by a highly experienced and passionate team of business experts, advisors and insiders, Corporate Vision provides discerning readers worldwide with a wealth of news, features and comment on the corporate issues of the day.