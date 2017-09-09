News By Tag
* Marketing
* Branding
* PR
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Top Branding, Marketing and PR Experts Bring National Tour to Chicago
Two-Day professional power summit aimed at building and maximizing brands
Industry experts will provide tips to create a credible brand, build a solid social media presence, avoid IRS audits, increase your clientele, expand revenue, and grow your leadership teams. Hosted by Rev. Stephen J. Thurston (http://newcovenantmbc.com/)
This national tour has held sold-out seminars in Atlanta, Memphis and Philadelphia. Mastering Marketing in Business & Ministry is presented by New Covenant Baptist Church and KDR Consulting.
WHERE: New Covenant M.B Church
740 E. 77th Street
Chicago, IL 60619
WHEN: Friday, September 15th 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m
Saturday, September 16th 9:00 a.m. - Noon
REGISTRATION:
MEDIA Tenisha Bell,Perfect Pitch Media Group
CONTACT: (678) 429-4254
Tenisha@
Contact
Tenisha Bell
***@perfectpitchmediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse