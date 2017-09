Top Branding, Marketing and PR Experts Bring National Tour to Chicago

Two-Day professional power summit aimed at building and maximizing brands

-- Attention all authors, entrepreneurs, pastors, church leaders, civic leaders, entertainers, small business owners and thought leaders, are you effectively marketing your brand? Atlanta's top branding, marketing and PR experts are conducting a two-day summit in Chicago, Mastering Marketing In Business & Ministry (http://www.mmibm.com/), to ensure you are maximizing your full potential.Industry experts will provide tips to create a credible brand, build a solid social media presence, avoid IRS audits, increase your clientele, expand revenue, and grow your leadership teams. Hosted by Rev. Stephen J. Thurston (http://newcovenantmbc.com/)of New Covenant M.B. Church, featured speakers include Kervance Ross (http://www.kdrconsults.com/), National Speaker & CEO of KDR Consulting Marketing Firm; Tenisha Bell (http://www.perfectpitchmediagroup.com/), Former CNN Executive & CEO of Perfect Pitch Media Group; Kristian Smith (http://www.psquaredclothiers.com), Corporate Image Expert & CEO of P-Squared Clothiers; and Stephen Thurston II ( http://www.stephenjthurston.com ), Certified Project wcj Manager & CEO of SJT Consultants.This national tour has held sold-out seminars in Atlanta, Memphis and Philadelphia. Mastering Marketing in Business & Ministry is presented by New Covenant Baptist Church and KDR Consulting.New Covenant M.B Church740 E. 77StreetChicago, IL 60619Friday, September 159:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.mSaturday, September 169:00 a.m. - Noonhttp://www.mmibm.comTenisha Bell,Perfect Pitch Media Group(678) 429-4254Tenisha@PerfectPitchMediaGroup.com