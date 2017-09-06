News By Tag
Hales Sand & Gravel Receives Award Of Merit From Utah Safety Council
An organization must have an incident rate that is below the national average in order to receive an Award of Merit. The organization must also demonstrate improvement or sustain an excellent record.
"I am extremely proud of how our team kept safety as their number one priority," General Manager Jeff Collard said. "Not only do we take the personal safety of each one of our teammates very seriously, but also the safety of the traveling public and local residents whose towns our projects encompassed."
Hales Sand and Gravel submitted three years' worth of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Injury Information and was then ranked by their incident rate. There were only two total recordable cases within the three year period. One of the incidents occurred in 2014, and the other one occurred in 2015. There were no recordable incidents in 2016. The average yearly man hours worked in the three year timeframe was 110,695.
Hales Sand and Gravel also met all other safety program requirements. The requirements included (but weren't limited to) wcj holding quarterly safety meetings, having and following a safety and health program with a regular review, having a written plan, performing regular inspections, providing employee safety training on all OSHA-required topics, and not sustaining any work-related fatalities during the three year time frame.
# # #
Hales Sand & Gravel has been serving customers in Central Utah since 1945. The company has grown from a modest family-owned company to a major employer in Sevier County. Hales Sand & Gravel has completed projects for Federal Highways, State, County, and City agencies as well as many private businesses. Visit http://halessg.com/
