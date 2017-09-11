Country(s)
Industry News
Urgent Care Hawaii Welcomes Cindy Suzuki as new Occupational Medicine Account Representative
Urgent Care Hawaii with locations in Waikiki, Pearl City, Kailua and Kapolei, provides Occupational Medicine and Worker's Compensation services to employers and employees in Hawaii.
Donna Schmidt, CEO remarks, "We are pleased to welcome Cindy Suzuki to our team. Throughout her career Cindy has provided exemplary service to employers with their health insurance needs. Cindy's customer service focus and problem-solving skills will serve Urgent Care Hawaii and our clients well!"
Dr. Shoja, Medical Director, remarks, "Employees receive the very best in state-of-the-
Many employers have a pressing need to lower their workers' compensation costs. An effective managed workers' compensation program can reduce these costs by 40 percent or more. Urgent Care Hawaii's Occupational Medicine services include ready to work physicals, wcj urgent care for on the job injuries, drug testing, lab testing and more.
Urgent Care Hawaii Clinics are located at: Waikiki, 1860 Ala Moana Blvd; Pearl City Clinic, 1245 Kuala Street; Kapolei, 890 Kamokila Blvd; and Kailua, 660 Kailua Rd. For more information about Urgent Care Hawaii services, locations and hours, please call 808-456-CARE (2273) or visit http://www.ucarehi.com
To contact Cindy Suzuki, please call: 808-784-4994
Contact
Barbara Howard
***@bhmarketingpr.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 11, 2017