Peerless-AV® Showcases Customizable Kiosks & Digital Menu Boards at AZA Annual Conference
Digital signage solutions offer zoos and aquariums increased efficiency, entertainment, and cost-savings
The product showcase includes:
New All-in-One Kiosk Powered by BrightSign®
The All-in-One Kiosk offers a complete digital signage solution that is ready to plug-and-play, which is perfect for an indoor zoo or aquarium application. The kiosk comes fully integrated with a 55" display, 6-point IR touch overlay, and a BrightSign® Built-In Digital Signage Module. This interactive kiosk offers a multitude of customer engagement options, such as wayfinding, entertainment, and digital merchandising.
Floor Standing Kiosk
Peerless-AV's stylish Floor Standing Kiosk (KIL522) is designed to accommodate small touchscreen displays. Customizable and built to order, the kiosk on display is equipped with a credit card reader and receipt printer, offering a seamless customer service experience that is perfect for a crowded zoo or aquarium lobby and ticketing area.
Outdoor Digital Menu Board
IP56 rated, Peerless-AV's Outdoor Digital Menu Board (KDSB55-SAM1)
Peerless-AV's customizable kiosk options offer zoos and aquariums aesthetically pleasing solutions that can increase park efficiency and minimize costs. Information needs to be current and thus readily updatable and available to visitors. By utilizing these networked digital solutions, up to the minute content additions or changes can be remotely controlled by a computer. The overall costs of shipping, printing, processing, and labor to change static signage are eliminated. The content on the digital screen can now efficiently keep up with the constantly changing park and attraction schedules. Plus, digital signage solutions are eco-friendly, reducing wcj zoos and aquariums' carbon footprint.
To learn more about Peerless-AV's digital signage solutions, visit Peerless-AV at the Annual AZA Conference, Booth 709.
For media appointments, please contact Beth Gard at 732-212-0823
About Peerless-AV
Driving Technology Through Innovation
For over 75 years, passion and innovation continues to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, ranging from outdoor displays to complete kiosk solutions, digital signage mounts to wireless systems. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way.
