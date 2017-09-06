 
News By Tag
* Peerless-AV
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Indianapolis
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876


Peerless-AV® Showcases Customizable Kiosks & Digital Menu Boards at AZA Annual Conference

Digital signage solutions offer zoos and aquariums increased efficiency, entertainment, and cost-savings
 
 
Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Peerless-AV

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Indianapolis - Indiana - US

INDIANAPOLIS - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, is pleased to showcase its latest custom kiosk and digital display solutions at the 2017 Annual Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA Annual Conference) from September 11-12 at the Indianapolis Zoo, Booth 709.

The product showcase includes:

New All-in-One Kiosk Powered by BrightSign®

The All-in-One Kiosk offers a complete digital signage solution that is ready to plug-and-play, which is perfect for an indoor zoo or aquarium application. The kiosk comes fully integrated with a 55" display, 6-point IR touch overlay, and a BrightSign® Built-In Digital Signage Module. This interactive kiosk offers a multitude of customer engagement options, such as wayfinding, entertainment, and digital merchandising.

Floor Standing Kiosk

Peerless-AV's stylish Floor Standing Kiosk (KIL522) is designed to accommodate small touchscreen displays. Customizable and built to order, the kiosk on display is equipped with a credit card reader and receipt printer, offering a seamless customer service experience that is perfect for a crowded zoo or aquarium lobby and ticketing area.

Outdoor Digital Menu Board

IP56 rated, Peerless-AV's Outdoor Digital Menu Board (KDSB55-SAM1) provides maximum protection for a 55" Samsung display, in even the toughest outdoor conditions. With full HD 1080P resolution, the display provides a bright, crisp picture that can be easily read even in direct sunlight – a great fit for outdoor enclosure information displays at zoos.

Peerless-AV's customizable kiosk options offer zoos and aquariums aesthetically pleasing solutions that can increase park efficiency and minimize costs. Information needs to be current and thus readily updatable and available to visitors. By utilizing these networked digital solutions, up to the minute content additions or changes can be remotely controlled by a computer.  The overall costs of shipping, printing, processing, and labor to change static signage are eliminated. The content on the digital screen can now efficiently keep up with the constantly changing park and attraction schedules. Plus, digital signage solutions are eco-friendly, reducing wcj zoos and aquariums' carbon footprint.

To learn more about Peerless-AV's digital signage solutions, visit Peerless-AV at the Annual AZA Conference, Booth 709.

For media appointments, please contact Beth Gard at 732-212-0823 or bethg@lotus823.com (mailto:bethg@lotus823.com)

About Peerless-AV

Driving Technology Through Innovation

For over 75 years, passion and innovation continues to drive Peerless-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, ranging from outdoor displays to complete kiosk solutions, digital signage mounts to wireless systems. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit peerless-av.com. (http://peerless-av.com/)

Contact
Beth Gard
***@lotus823.com
End
Source:Peerless-AV
Email:***@lotus823.com Email Verified
Tags:Peerless-AV
Industry:Technology
Location:Indianapolis - Indiana - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lotus823 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share