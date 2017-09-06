 
News By Tag
* Veteran-owned Small Business
* Government Consultant
* Small Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gainesville
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

Porter Brown Associates Receives VOSB Certification

Porter Brown Associates, LLC has been verified as a Veteran-Owned Small Business
 
 
cve_completed_logo
cve_completed_logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Veteran-owned Small Business
* Government Consultant
* Small Business

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Gainesville - Florida - US

Subject:
* Services

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Porter Brown Associates, LLC, a Florida-based veteran owned small business (VOSB), is proud to announce their recent Veteran-Owned Small Business certification awarded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE). After successfully completing the CVE process, this certification proves Porter Brown Associates VOSB status and meets the requirements of 38 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) § 74.12 to do business with federal government agencies as well as large corporations, as a VOSB. This certification enables Porter Brown Associates to participate in federally-mandated Veterans First Contracting Program opportunities.

Kathey Porter, MBA, CPSD, CEO/Principal, served in the United States Army National Guard. Kathey started her military duties with basic training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC, where she received the Expert Badge with M16. Upon completing her Advanced Individual Training, she returned to Hunter Army Airfield wcj in Savannah, GA where she served as Supply Specialist and Armorer. Kathey was honorably discharged in 1997. Kathey was proud to serve her country and is looking forward to continuing to serve America through small business ownership.

About Porter Brown Associates, LLC

Porter Brown Associates, LLC is a Veteran, WOSB, EDWOSB consultancy focusing on Management, Scientific, Technical and Professional Consulting Services for governmental agencies, corporations and small businesses. Our team provides the skills, tools, and creative ideas necessary to address the technical, operational, programmatic, and policy aspects for clients. Through unique core competencies and industry specific teaming agreements with other leading organizations, we provide cutting-edge, innovative solutions to meet our clients' needs. We strive to develop partnerships and diversify our offerings in response to the evolving demands placed on the professional services industry. More information can be found www.porterbrownassociates.com or calling us at 888.945.2422.

Contact
Porter Brown Associates, LLC
8889452422
***@porterbrownassociates.com
End
Source:
Email:***@porterbrownassociates.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share