News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Porter Brown Associates Receives VOSB Certification
Porter Brown Associates, LLC has been verified as a Veteran-Owned Small Business
Kathey Porter, MBA, CPSD, CEO/Principal, served in the United States Army National Guard. Kathey started her military duties with basic training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC, where she received the Expert Badge with M16. Upon completing her Advanced Individual Training, she returned to Hunter Army Airfield wcj in Savannah, GA where she served as Supply Specialist and Armorer. Kathey was honorably discharged in 1997. Kathey was proud to serve her country and is looking forward to continuing to serve America through small business ownership.
About Porter Brown Associates, LLC
Porter Brown Associates, LLC is a Veteran, WOSB, EDWOSB consultancy focusing on Management, Scientific, Technical and Professional Consulting Services for governmental agencies, corporations and small businesses. Our team provides the skills, tools, and creative ideas necessary to address the technical, operational, programmatic, and policy aspects for clients. Through unique core competencies and industry specific teaming agreements with other leading organizations, we provide cutting-edge, innovative solutions to meet our clients' needs. We strive to develop partnerships and diversify our offerings in response to the evolving demands placed on the professional services industry. More information can be found www.porterbrownassociates.com or calling us at 888.945.2422.
Contact
Porter Brown Associates, LLC
8889452422
***@porterbrownassociates.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse