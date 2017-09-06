News By Tag
Partners4Access and Global Pricing Innovations expanding operations
Partners4Access and Global Pricing Innovations open new London Headquarters to complement innovative thinking and disruptive technology growth
Schmitz, Managing Partner at P4A said "Our brand promise is applying enlightened thinking to our clients. An innovative creative space is essential for our teams, in order for them to enact that brand promise."
Schmitz adds, "We are on a strong growth trajectory and are committed to recruiting the best talent to join our team. As part of our development-
"GPI has seen sizeable growth in the disruptive technology space of pricing for the pharmaceutical industry and not only are we now in new London offices but we have expanded our Mumbai operations and moved to Eureka Towers, Mindspace which offers us further growth potential and improved conditions for our team," commented GPI CEO Preeti Patel.
ABOUT P4A
Partners4Access are global consultants specialised in orphan drug access.
The company support the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry along their launch journey to help secure successful price, reimbursement and access for orphan drugs. Partners4Access has solid partnerships with clients supporting their strategy and operations to effectively ensure launch success.
For more information contact Partners4Access www.partners4access.com
ABOUT GPI
GPI is an innovative market leader in business intelligence and analytics for pharmaceutical wcj pricing and access.
GPI supports price decision-making through a combination of robust data-driven insights and bespoke analytical solutions, helping the life sciences industry achieve day-to-day operational improvement and market access excellence. GPI has an expanding global presence along with innovative new tools and services developed to maximize clients' price and value understanding enabling optimized pre-launch and post-launch decision making.
GPI supports price decision-making through a combination of robust data-driven insights and bespoke analytical solutions, helping the life sciences industry achieve day-to-day operational improvement and market access excellence. GPI has an expanding global presence along with innovative new tools and services developed to maximize clients' price and value understanding enabling optimized pre-launch and post-launch decision making.
P4A and GPI
***@globalpricing.com
