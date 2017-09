Partners4Access and Global Pricing Innovations expanding operations

Partners4Access and Global Pricing Innovations open new London Headquarters to complement innovative thinking and disruptive technology growth

-- Partners4Access (P4A), the orphan drug specialists, and Global Pricing Innovations (GPI), the pricing experts, are moving to larger premises in central London to account for expansion and growth. Aligned to their innovative thinking and approach with their pharmaceutical clients, the new premises are designed to be a space that inspires and energises their employeesSchmitz, Managing Partner at P4A saidSchmitz adds, "We are on a strong growth trajectory and are committed to recruiting the best talent to join our team. As part of our development-pledge to all the individuals that work in our team, we employ a Performance Excellence Champion, who is responsible for ensuring that our staff reach their ultimate potential. We believe championing personal development is an essential part of creating a positive and dynamic work environment."commented GPI CEO Preeti Patel.-30-Partners4Access are global consultants specialised in orphan drug access.The company support the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry along their launch journey to help secure successful price, reimbursement and access for orphan drugs. Partners4Access has solid partnerships with clients supporting their strategy and operations to effectively ensure launch success.For more information contact Partners4Access www.partners4access.com or call us on: +44 20 38743030GPI is an innovative market leader in business intelligence and analytics for pharmaceutical wcj pricing and access.GPI supports price decision-making through a combination of robust data-driven insights and bespoke analytical solutions, helping the life sciences industry achieve day-to-day operational improvement and market access excellence. GPI has an expanding global presence along with innovative new tools and services developed to maximize clients' price and value understanding enabling optimized pre-launch and post-launch decision making.As a global company, GPI has operating units and service partners throughout the world. GPI ( www.globalpricing.com ) is a privately held company headquartered in London, UK. For more information contact GPI at press@globalpricing.com or visit www.globalpricing.com or call: +44 (0) 203 874 3050